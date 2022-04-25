Lauren R. Stevens: Points of optimism poke through Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report

When the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change earlier this month released its report, approved by 195 nations, coverage tended to stress the grievous consequences of failure to act. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres castigated nations and companies for failing to keep their promises about reducing carbon emissions.
But the authors of the Summary for Policy Makers intended a different message: If we act, much of the damage can still be avoided. “We can halve emissions by 2030,” according to the IPCC.
Different about the latest report is that it looks beyond science, recognizing “the interdependence of climate, ecosystems and biodiversity, and human societies.” Thus, it “integrates knowledge more strongly across the natural, ecological, social and economic sciences than earlier IPCC assessments.” It attempts to sweep in what is going on in our world not caused by the climate crisis but absolutely related, such as biodiversity loss, unsustainable consumption of natural resources, land and ecosystem degradation, rapid urbanization, human demographic shifts, social and economic inequalities and, of course, a pandemic.
In fact, the world stands convicted of fouling its environment even if we weren’t super-adding carbon and methane to the atmosphere, the immediate cause of the climate crisis.
Factor in the passage of time as we approach a 2025 deadline for greenhouse emissions to peak, and the sixth report, “Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of climate change,” approved on April 4, would seem to be the more discouraging than even the five preceding reports.
But that is not how the IPCC sees it, because “there is increasing evidence of climate action.” The first on the list of positives is that, although we are emitting more carbon, the growth rate has slowed. There are more positive factors: decreasing costs of solar, wind and batteries, and their increased deployment; enhanced energy efficiency; reduced rates of deforestation. In addition, “there is sufficient global capital and liquidity” to marshal the funding necessary to reduce carbon output significantly, while not significantly reducing the world’s economy (“just a few percentage points lower in 2050”).
Although the current way we live could easily raise the temperature of our world by more than 2 degrees Celsius, the climate discussion is often framed thusly: Can we limit heating to 1.5 -degrees C (2.7F) above pre-industrial levels or will we have to settle for 2 degrees C (3.6F)?
Virtually all the nations of the world said they would try for 1.5C at Paris in 2015. The report notes that “near-term actions that limit global warming to close to 1.5C would substantially reduce projected losses and damages related to climate change in human systems and ecosystems, compared to higher warming levels, but cannot eliminate them all.” In fact, even reaching that goal would probably only come after exceeding it temporarily.
What some commentators, such as in The Guardian, have noted is that the report does not confront the fossil fuel industry, only calling for “a substantial reduction in fossil fuel use,” no doubt because that industry and oil-producing countries would not then sign on. The oil industry is represented on the IPCC. Is it possible to meet any climate temperature limit without such a faceoff, without shutting down fossil fuel production?
“The decisions we make now can secure a livable future,” says IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee. “We have the tools and knowhow required to limit warming.” The positive actions being taken now “need to be scaled up and applied more widely and equitably.” Can you and I, corporations, governments —and the IPCC — muster the courage?