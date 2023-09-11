Lauren R. Stevens: Region's aging mill sites are an opportunity for both natural and historic preservation

Berkshire County has found creative uses for old mills such as housing, business incubators, event space, even a museum of contemporary art. But what about a mill site where the buildings themselves are the impediment?
Many towns established themselves beside rivers like the Housatonic or Hoosic for a source of water, for farming soils improved by spring floods and for water-powered mills that often began as an offshoot of the farm and then became the main attraction.
The opening of the Erie Canal in 1825 made it easier for farmers to seek out the richer farmlands of the Midwest. Water-powered mills of various kinds, especially textile, came to dominate the landscape. As other kinds of power became available, a second migration took place: those mills moved south to be nearer the cotton supply and cheaper labor.
At the Village of Valley Falls, along the Hoosic near Schaghticoke, N.Y., the milldam has been converted to generating electricity. The James Thompson Mill, dating to 1860, had specialized in creating the raw materials for the manufacture of hats, expanding to other products after the Civil War. At one time it had 300 looms, employing almost the entire population of the village. Its whistle announced the start of work, noon lunch break and end of labors.
It produced mosquito and camouflage netting during World War II and, post-war, a variety of home sewing products. In the 1990s production moved south and one James Bent purchased the buildings, apparently to strip them of anything salvageable, such as wire and pipes. He was delinquent on the taxes and difficult to contact. On April 22, 2009, the multiple mill buildings suffered a catastrophic fire, deemed suspicious.
The remaining hulk is a blight, visible form Route 67 where it crosses the Hoosic. Later that year the Hoosic River Watershed Association and the Rensselaer Land Trust came to the village with the idea of creating a riverside park. The village, current population fewer than 500, both through the Village Trustees and through public meetings, has been enthusiastic.
Rensselaer County foreclosed on the property and turned it over to the village. With grants from New York, it is now in its third study preparing for Brownfields nomination. Brownfields are real property, for which redevelopment could be complicated by the presence or potential presence of hazardous substances.
Test wells on the mill property have not discovered hazardous waste, however due to the safety concerns the study of conditions inside the mill has been limited to drone flights. Asbestos is clearly an issue there but what else awaits determination. As a river site, located adjacent to the known Indigenous sites in Schaghticoke, archaeological work will be required.
Five years ago, most of the town was recognized as a State and National Historic District as a largely intact mill hamlet. The mill project has grown to include those houses, mostly well-kept, in several different architectural styles that line State Street and connecting roads. The area includes an auto repair shop and several previous businesses, such as a dry cleaner, that might have left pollution. The study area has also been expanded to include a former rail line.
The consultant has finished tabulating the existing condition and will soon present concept designs for strategic sites, beginning with the mill site. From September into January, the community will be involved in developing a plan and implementation strategy.
Then New York State will determine whether to accept the Brownfields Opportunity Area nomination that would, in turn, open the purse for state and federal Environmental Protection Agency funding to demolish the mill, complete the hazardous waste study and realize the vision. A positive outcome would be good for the village and the river and serve as a memorial to the mill days.
