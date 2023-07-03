Lauren R. Stevens: Regressing in the effort to protect our environment

The Clean Air Act became law in 1970, the Clean Water Act in 1972. The United States Supreme Court hobbled the former last summer and the latter this May. Yet both acts are “still functional,” according to their co-author, Thomas C. Jorling, at a June 9 Williams College alumni meeting.
Jorling, with a law degree from Notre Dame, served as minority counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Public Works, crafting the two environmental laws with majority counsel Leon Billings. Sens. Ed Muskie, John Sherman Cooper and Howard Baker sponsored the legislation. A bipartisan Congress passed the Clean Water Act over President Richard Nixon’s veto. Jorling later chaired the Center for Environmental Studies at Williams and became New York’s Department of Conservation commissioner.
The Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency, itself a creation of the same bipartisan environmental ferment that brought forth the two acts, could not establish emissions standards for existing coal plants based on shifts to cleaner ways to generate electricity, such as wind and solar. This doesn’t mean that power companies can’t switch on their own, if for no other reason than the decreasing cost of green energy as compared to fossil-fuel production.
In effect, the court ruled that reducing powerplant emissions was just too big an issue for the EPA to act upon without specific congressional authorization — invoking the so-called “major question doctrine.” EPA Administrator Michael Regan has stated, however, that his organization continues to limit climate and air pollution from the largest sources in the U.S., including new passenger vehicles, new freight-hauling trucks, oil and gas methane emissions, power plants, and industrial sources. The EPA announced stricter vehicle emission standards in April. Furthermore, 15 states have limited powerplant emissions on their own, and some have limited methane pollution.
What extent of the waters of the United States are governed by the Clean Water Act is a contentious issue, appearing to pit land developers, farmers and ranchers against those concerned about public water supplies and fishable, swimmable rivers. Jorling clarified at a 50th anniversary celebration for the legislation, hosted by the Hoosic River Watershed Association last December, that it was intended to cover all waters.
The Supreme Court, however, had previously floated two definitions: one said all wetlands in the proximity of rivers were protected; the other, only wetlands visibly connected to protected rivers. President Barack Obama broadened protections; President Donald Trump narrowed them. Last December, under President Joe Biden, the EPA announced a version based on pre-Trump.
This past May, however, the court ruled 5-4 that to be protected under the Clean Water Act, waterways must have “a continuous surface connection” to larger, regulated waterbodies, thus ruling out some intermittent streams, vernal pools and other wetlands that feed invisibly into surface waters — an estimated one-half the wetlands in the country. President Biden responded that the decision “defies science,” because regulated rivers cannot be protected unless all the wetlands that feed them are protected.
The solution in both cases would be for Congress to enact laws providing for greater protection under the Clean Air and Clean Water acts. As Jorling reminded the alumni, however, Congress is far different now than in the 1970s, when environmental issues were nonpartisan and when Republicans and Democrats could work together on joint concerns. He doubted that a legislative solution to the court’s rulings could be possible today — unless, of course, different legislators were elected. But would that even work, given the political animosity?
Both limiting powerplant emissions and protecting waterways are aspects of the struggle against climate change. Those who would like to sustain something like the natural world we currently inhabit dream of a full climate mobilization, that kind that occurred when the U.S. entered World War II. Those were the days, my friend.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.