Lauren R. Stevens: The many benefits of going green

After installing additional solar panels last fall, for the first time my mid-April National Grid bill showed minus usage, although I still owed a small transmission fee. For the first time, my mid-May bill said that the utility owed me $2.57, an experience that makes a guy look forward to his next bill.
A recent Zoom meeting explained how others in Williamstown could enjoy the same happy experience while helping the town meet its goal of net zero carbon emissions.
Williamstown passed a resolution at the 2021 town meeting to adopt a low-carbon emissions diet, proposing that the town pursue a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the limits established by the commonwealth of Massachusetts. “Net” doesn’t mean “none.” It means that any use of carbon emitting energy is balanced out by green energy. Since carbon emissions are driving the heating of the globe, the town voted that it wanted to do its part to limit climate change.
The town meeting vote requires that the town come up with a plan by 2003 of how to accomplish the goal. The Williamstown CO2 Lowering (COOL) Committee is working with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to devise the plan. The recent meeting was to involve the public.
Saving the world from the fryolator is a big job, and the amount a small town can do is considerable. Not all residents may have fully understood how ambitious the resolution they passed is, and that its consequences could benefit all of them in a variety of ways.
Presenters explained that, by the plan, the town would need to support affordable, renewable technology — like my solar panels — for heating and cooling our homes and businesses, as well as facilitate electrifying vehicles. Another area is minimizing and disposing of waste. Municipal decisions should also consider climate change, and how to prepare for its impacts; and all actions should be equitable for vulnerable members of the community.
The potential benefits from coming up with a plan and sticking to it go beyond playing our part in limiting the climate crisis. According to the slideshow, we would all enjoy better health. Our gasoline dependence isn’t good for us. Air and water quality will improve. Particularly, our indoor air should improve.
State, federal and possibly local dollars could help individuals and businesses pursue more efficiency and new technology. Expert advice will be available, including an “energy advocate” to provide guidance. It all begins by contacting the COOL Committee at its website, taking the survey and, in most cases, contacting MassSave for a home energy assessment.
We can save money not just individually, as in my solar panels, but as a town, which in turn will lower our taxes. The undoubted emphasis on maintaining healthy woodlands as a carbon sink could open new jobs in forestry. Between retrofitting homes and businesses and mounting panels and wind turbines, conservation and green energy should provide jobs, even new businesses.
The plan should lead us to energy independence. When we consider where oil is coming from outside the U.S. and what the extraction of oil and coal are doing inside the U.S., such independence will be an enormous relief. This is something that we can do.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.