Teacher, missionary, outdoorsman: Albert Hopkins was quite a guy.
Albert, like his older brother, Mark, was raised in Stockbridge. Mark graduated from Williams College in 1824 and returned in1830 to become professor and, for 42 years, president. Hopkins Gate on campus was named for the brothers.
Albert graduated in 1826, returned the next year as tutor and was elected professor of mathematics and philosophy in 1829. In days before science was thoroughly subdivided, he was interested in everything. He brought back astronomical instruments from Europe and constructed the first college observatory in the country in 1835. The same year, at a time before science labs, he founded the Lyceum of Natural History, taking students on extended field trips to the Maritimes and elsewhere. He was elected professor of natural philosophy and astronomy in 1838. By the way, he also taught French.
He received a license to preach in 1837. He lived his religion more than most, even in an age of religious revivals. He preached in the First Congregational Church in Williamstown and held prayer sessions in the White Oaks. His family sheltered and fed a runaway slave. He favored the college accepting a Black student.
Hopkins grew concerned about the White Oaks, an area along Broad Brook in the northern part of town extending into southern Vermont. Perhaps due to its proximity to the state line, it had become a squatters’ haven peopled by poor whites, Blacks and Native Americans, some of whom made their living weaving baskets from the white oak trees in the area, while others were accused of stealing chickens. While local people spoke of the high ground with a vulgar name that evoked a racial epithet, Hopkins saw an unproductive moral wasteland. He had ideas about a founding a school in the area but, by the end of the Civil War, he had decided upon a chapel, rounding up volunteers to support the missionary project.
His son was killed in the war, so perhaps the chapel was also a memorial. As Williams graduate and Williamstown resident Dustin Griffin has shown, in an unpublished paper, Hopkins wanted to bring the word of God to all the White Oaks residents — and teach them to grow vegetables. (He gardened and believed in its efficacy.) He moved his family to a farm he bought there.
For the most part, though, White Oakers did not convert and join the church. The presence of the chapel and Hopkins’ teaching did seem to have a calming effect in the neighborhood, which benefited the white residents who came to settle there, but Hopkins’ commitment to all races was clear. Besides, Black folks were moving out, either to other towns or into the village center as jobs became available at the college and in the mills.
Hopkins was a large and solid man, with a Teddy Roosevelt-like appreciation for the outdoors. In 1863, he founded the Alpine Club, the first mountain climbing association in the United States. While it is seen as the forerunner of the Williams Outing Club, its most enthusiastic participants were village girls, who saw it as an opportunity to meet the male Williams’ students. The club took trips, especially into the mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire. Hopkins also established Camp Fern, a summer-long tented family campground on Mount Greylock’s Stony Ledge. Many place names on Greylock and the surrounding hills might be attributed to Hopkins and the Alpine Club, which, from the journals members kept, seems to have been a fun-loving organization. The bell that hangs in the belfry of the First Congregational Church is dedicated to Albert Hopkins, who died the same year his brother resigned his presidency, 1872. The inscription on the bell reads, “He being dead yet speaketh,” from Hebrews 11:4. What a story he has to tell.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.