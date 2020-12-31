As a response to the climate crisis, Bill Moomaw and Bob Leverett say we should protect big tress and those trees likely to become big trees.
Most people are willing to let the tallest, oldest trees alone; saving trees that might grow large would alter forestry practices.
Moomaw graduated from Williams College, received a doctorate in chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as a Congressional Science Fellow played a crucial part in reducing the ozone hole, taught at Williams, co-authored five reports for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (sharing a Nobel Prize) and became founding director of the Center for International Environment and Resource Policy at Tufts University, until retiring in 2014 — and now he is working with Leverett to determine just how important big trees are in sequestering carbon.
A bit like the ratio of wealth-holders to the general U.S. population, it turns out that one percent of the trees in a multiage forest stores half the carbon. That one percent is made up of the largest trees.
When Leverett moved north from the Smoky Mountains to teach at Holyoke Community College 40-plus years ago, no one thought there were any pre-European-settlement forests in New England, let alone in the heavily cut over commonwealth of Massachusetts. But Leverett and his son, exploring our woods, kept finding trees that by their size, bark ridges and growth patterns looked a lot like the old growth they’d found in the South. He reached out to experts and then became an expert himself, using sophisticated equipment to measure trees. He co-founded the Native Tree Society, now an international colloquium.
He located some 1,200 acres of ancient forest in Massachusetts, mostly in Mohawk Trail State Forest in neighboring Charlemont and on up the Deerfield Valley. He now travels all over the country searching out old and big trees.
It probably was inevitable that the tree taper and the climate combatant should meet, as they did a couple of years ago, and share the stage for numerous presentations with their joint findings since. Moomaw reports that they “were astounded” by the quantity of carbon large trees hold.
the power of ‘proforestation’
Foresters have long justified cutting mature trees on the grounds that the young trees that replace them absorb more carbon because they are growing faster and have longer to live. Absorbing carbon is important, but carbon storage in big trees dwarfs it. An older, bigger tree has just that much more bulk.
Therefore, Moomaw believes, letting forests grow to accumulate the most carbon possible is a way to curb the increasing levels of atmospheric carbon that are creating the climate crisis. He calls this approach “proforestation.” The concept is spreading in this country and the European Union.
We need to throw everything we can at the climate crisis, from small steps individuals take like lowering the thermostat, to possible massive industrial approaches, such as carbon capture and storage.
Compared to the alternatives, however, it is something of a relief to consider among them the natural processes of tree growth working to save us. Not to do away with forestry; rather a new way of thinking about forestry, giving due credit to age and size—and the potential for age and size.
