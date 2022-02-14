You’ve heard that the world has a climate problem and that, to meet it, significant changes are required in almost every aspect of the way the world functions. A group of influential players responds.
“Grounded in the UN’s Race to Zero campaign, our pledge is to mobilise finance at scale to achieve netzero emissions by 2050 or sooner and develop climate resilience around the world. Our focus is on near-term actions that drive systemic change and contribute to the 55 percent decarbonisation required by 2030. While we accept that this is a rapidly evolving space, we must not let uncertainty defer action any longer.” — GFANZ Principals Group.
You may not have heard of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for New Zero (GFANZ), as attention to the climate crisis is somewhat subdued in the United States. Yet more than 450 major financial institutions in 45 countries, with assets of more than $130 trillion, have joined together to achieve their goal. With the nations that met at the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland (known as the 26th Convention of the Parties or COP26), promising much but delivering less, this private initiative may be more promising than likely governmental action.
“Only mainstream private finances can match the scale of climate actions needed,” according to Mark Carney, GFANZ co-chairman.
So, who will do what? Established last spring in the lead up to COP26, a bunch of serious institutions, Santander, Bank of America, Black Rock and Citi for examples, have said they will choose which projects to support based on the science of ameliorating climate change. That will guide their decisions about where to invest. Thus, for example, when a company with a project looks to a GFANZ member for financing, the institution will consult scientists. If the project would contribute to climate change, it won’t receive funding.
The institutions’ own portfolios will also reflect climate priorities. GFANZ partners will support companies and countries in efforts to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit proposed in the Paris Agreement. Again, the financial institutions will look to science to determine their actions. The group also proposes to work with poorer countries to assist them in transition to zero carbon economies.
The folks involved are well credentialed. Carney, the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finances and adviser to United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, founded the initiative. Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, co-chairs the Principals Group that leads the initiative. Mary Shapiro, former head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is vice chair. “Glasgow” in the group’s title reflects the effort to support the goals of Glasgow’s COP26.
From GFANZ’s website and press releases, it’s clear that the effort is well organized and well supported. Can it be the hope of the world to avoid climate catastrophe? Other experts have tried, politicians have tried, young people have tried, Greta Thunberg has tried. Yes, Glasgow produced U.S. and China agreeing to work together on climate; agreement on the need to control methane; an effort to save forests. At this point, though, GFANZ, plus what each person attempts locally, appears to be the best hope.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.