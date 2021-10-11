Amidst the world’s multiple problems and even in a time of pandemic, attention should focus on the Scottish Events Campus, Glasgow, Nov. 1 through 12, where COP26 aims to provide meaningful relief for the climate crisis.
COP stands for Congress of the Parties — this is the 26th — of governments, businesses and nongovernmental organizations convened by the United Nations to engage with the climate emergency. Probably more than 30,000 people will assemble. Those in the Blue Zone will be the official delegates, most of who represent the governments of the 200 countries involved. In the Green Zone, the general public will participate in events ranging from music and art to workshops and, no doubt, demonstrations.
Numerous events have led up COP26, including United Nations sponsored conferences and gatherings designed to promote a successful outcome and, this month, a biodiversity conference, World Bank/International Monetary Fund meeting and Youth Conference. All 195 signature countries to the 2015 Paris Agreement were to have turned in their updated carbon pledges in 2020— the year the COP was canceled because of COVID-19. The industrialized countries were also supposed to commit to funding climate adaptation for developing countries. Neither of these two goals appear to have been fully achieved.
The United Nations in 1992 established the Framework Convention on Climate Change at the first Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. This led to the Kyoto Protocols and the Paris Agreements, as well as the annual congresses, in the effort to reduce carbon and greenhouse gases. The Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change provides the science to guide the parties. Therefore, the most telling preliminary to COP26 was the 3,000-page climate report the panel released in August. The news was not good. Taking into account rising temperatures and tepid political commitments, the report analyzed five scenarios, depending on how much carbon is cut. All agree that the limits on temperature rise the parties hoped for in Paris will be surpassed this century. Due to human activities, the report stated, the climate is heating, and faster than had been predicted.
The report was dramatized by the extreme weather of this past summer, much of it related to the climate crisis. In this country, the West has been unbearably hot and dry, and the East dangerously wet. Intense forest fires continue to burn and communities in the South continue to struggle with the effects of hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says summer 2021 was the hottest on record for the contiguous United States, slightly surpassing the Dust Bowl summer of 1936.
The heat and fires were the pattern worldwide and global sea level rise is also apparent everywhere. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports that the world is “locked in” to a 6- to 12-inch sea level rise by midcentury. The human and other animal migrations caused at least in part by the erasure of land and contamination of drinking water have already begun.
Today, we may share the gloom of poet W.H. Auden, when he saw World War II underway on “September 1, 1939.”
“Defenceless under the night
Our world in stupor lies ...”
Yet may the delegates to COP26, and we, like Auden,
“Beleaguered by the same
Negation and despair,
Show an affirming flame ...”
Because everything counts, even when it can’t possibly be enough.
At least that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.