Berkshire County contains hundreds of ponds, larger and smaller.
Most of them are man-made or -enlarged. What they have in common is that they perform important functions for people and wildlife, and that they are silting in.
Can people do anything about that?
Few totally natural ponds exist in the county. Stockbridge Bowl, Pontoosuc and Onota are known as raised natural ponds, meaning there was a pond there, but impoundments made them larger. Cheshire Reservoir is the result of damming the Hoosic River where there was no pond before. Most of the impoundments were installed by industrialists in the 19th century in order to provide waterpower for mills, but many smaller ponds are the work of beavers — or farmers or private homeowners.
The progress of ponds to swamps to dry land is normal, although exacerbated by the fine-grained glacial soils in Berkshire. As soil is washed into the pond, deposited by runoff from the surrounding area or carried by an entering brook, the pond bottom rises and the capacity of the pond shrinks. Shallower water allows more sunlight to reach the bottom, providing conditions for plants to grow. Then the plants themselves, as they die, contribute to the sludge at the bottom, in a feedback loop.
The plants that take root may be invasive and in other ways undesirable. Eventually they will drive out native species and render the pond unsuitable for swimming or even boating. Furthermore, the plants remove oxygen from the water, leaving it less hospitable for most fish. As accumulations of phosphorous and nitrogen wash into the pond, it becomes eutrophic — that is unsuitable for aquatic life.
With the apparent death of the pond, we lose peepers, frogs and other amphibians; fish; terrestrial animals that like to drink, swim or fish in the pond; ducks and other birds that might like to rest and feed there; not to mention the aesthetic and recreational uses for human beings. As well, the loss of the holding capacity of a pond can increase the danger of downstream flooding. A pond might lose the capacity to provide water supply for firefighting, especially in rural areas without hydrants.
Pond-owners wishing to save their pond may feel the rigorous state and federal regulations makes it difficult to do so.
Due to various iterations of the federal Clean Water Act and the Massachusetts River Protection Act and associated regulations, local conservation commissions, backed up by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, must approve any actions taken. Another part of DEP must sign off on the water quality. Mass Wildlife’s Natural Heritage and Endangered Species program may be involved. And so forth.
All this results in a lot of paperwork, to the degree that most proponents for even a small, backyard pond would feel they had to hire a consultant at several thousand dollars. Even the filing fees add up.
Disagreements on the science of various treatments and the likelihood of a positive outlook can complicate and delay the projects for years.
I am a conservation commissioner. As I write, I am looking at a 45-page notice of intent, plus photos and maps, for an ecological restoration limited project to dredge and chemically treat plants in a 1.5-acre pond. I believe that the regulations are important and proper; strict supervision is necessary. I also believe in the multiple benefits of saving a pond.
Those who care about their pond should be encouraged to do what they can to preserve it. I fear that under present circumstances all but the most ardent would be discouraged—or, worse, wink at the regulations and try to do the job improperly and without oversight. Could Massachusetts come up with a less-onerous approach, beginning with small ponds?
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.