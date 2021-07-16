So here’s the setup. Henry David Thoreau and his brother, John, build a small boat, row it down the Concord River and up the Merrimack, summit Mount Washington and return to Concord.
Three years later, John cuts himself; ensuing lockjaw leads to his death. Two additional years later (July 1844), Henry climbs Monadnock, crosses the commonwealth and climbs Mount Greylock.
During the next two years, while living at Walden Pond, Henry writes, and later publishes, a book about the brothers’ trip, titled “A Week on the Concord and Merrimack Rivers.” In that book about the brothers’ boat trip and climb up a mountain nearly twice the height of Greylock, Henry spends nine words on climbing Washington and eight pages on his solo hike up Greylock. Why?
That’s a topic to explore as, for the 26th — nearly consecutive — time, a group will set out to trace Henry’s route up Greylock, pausing to read the appropriate text at the appropriate places, departing the Notch Road gate at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
This excursion, which lasts well into the afternoon unless participants arrange to be picked up at the summit, involves an elevation gain of 2,187 feet, including climbing what was cut as a downhill ski trail. The return trip follows the Appalachian Trail (AT) from the summit to the Bernard Farm Trail, for a total over 10 miles.
By the way, Conde Nast Traveler lists the Bellows Pipe Trail as one of the best places to hike in the fall in the U.S. For the Northeast, the list includes the Skyline Trail in the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton, Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire and Mount Mansfield in Vermont. The Bellows Pipe Trail approximates Thoreau’s and our summer route, although he bushwhacked the last part — where we follow the Bellows Pipe Ski Trail.
We pause to read at a couple of cellar holes, at a side trail the leads to where Thoreau took a compass bearing, and at the Bellows Pipe shelter — assuming it isn’t in use at the time we pass by. After that, folks make their way to the summit at their own pace, eventually on the AT.
By climbing into the boreal forest zone of spruce and fir trees, we enter an atmosphere of fresh, new air, new balsam odor and perhaps new sounds, like the “Sam Peabody” call of the white-throated sparrow.
We explore the summit briefly, including Bascom Lodge, and read the Thoreau quotations engraved in summit rocks. Or perhaps we climb the tower, if it’s open, the worth of all those steps being 90-mile views. Even from the summit we look from the eastern side, over Adams to Mounts Wachusett and Monadnock. Some of the best views, to the north where the AT descends across Summit Road, are of the Green Mountains over Ragged Mountain, on our way back down.
The route down is steep, but not as steep as returning the way we came. After about 3.5 miles on the AT, we turn right, downhill, and soon pass the remains of one of the many airplanes that have crashed on Greylock.
Thoreau awoke after his night on the mountain to a brilliant sunrise above the clouds that had gathered at his feet. He believed that experience represented the start of a new life. Immediately that meant additional hiking in the Catskills with a friend; longer range, it meant taking up residence in the cabin he built at Walden Pond.
To us, the hike might lead, immediately, to a shower, dinner and a Berkshire cultural evening. Longer range?
The hike is sponsored by the Hoosic River Watershed Association and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.