Environmentalists are so shell-shocked by the ravages of the Trump administration that they hardly dare celebrate the achievements of Biden’s first six months.
Any review of how President Joe Biden is doing environmentalism begins with the people he has appointed. For the new post of national climate adviser, he chose Gina McCarthy, Environmental Protection Agency administrator under Barack Obama and, incidentally, a Williams College honorary degree recipient. John Kerry, who signed the Paris Climate Agreement for the U.S., is special envoy for climate change. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, as a Michigan governor, advocated for renewable energy. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland cosponsored the Green New Deal. Michael Regan, formerly North Carolina environmental regulator, is EPA administrator and Brenda Mallory, director of the Council on Environmental Quality, worked on environmental projects with Obama, while the deputy national climate adviser, Ali Zaidi, is a lawyer focused on sustainability.
After Biden’s strong team, the next thing to note is the sharp contrast with the previous, anti-environmental administration. For example, the U.S. has rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement. Biden has canceled the Keystone Pipeline Project, together with more than 100 Trump administration anti-environmental actions. He has ordered a stop to oil and gas drilling on public lands, including, as of June, the 20 million acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Less likely to be in the headlines, he has reestablished a scientific body to calculate the social cost of greenhouse gases as part of National Environmental Policy Act reviews and he has included indigenous peoples in the review of projects. He declared an end to fossil fuel subsidies, which were sustaining the otherwise unsustainable use of coal, oil and gas, initiating a process to leave the U.S. fossil fuel free by 2035. Renewable energy, now, may be produced on federal lands and waters. Forty percent of climate investments must be made in vulnerable communities. He has created a Civilian Climate Corps. The infrastructure bill aims at carbon neutrality in the electric sector, including supporting electric vehicles and promoting efficiency.
He held an international climate conference with 40 world leaders in April, announcing that the U.S. would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent, relative to 2005, by 2030. Together with the pledges from other countries, if they are fulfilled, Climate Action Tracker figures that temperatures will rise by 2.4 degrees C as opposed to 2.9 degrees C. The Biden administration is committed to helping developing countries reduce their carbon and to helping climate migrants.
The Biden administration has not yet acted to protect pollinators, particularly the plight of the bees, decimated by the use of neonic pesticides, climate change and loss of habitat. The carbon reductions are not sufficient to limit temperature rise to desired 1.5 degrees and most of these actions could be undone by a change of administration. Yet even this partial list, culled from the internet, is breathtaking.
It is, in fact, a far greater accomplishment than most people thought possible — or even likely from this president. Hey there, environmentalists, outdoors people, those who want human life to survive upon a recognizable earth, loosen up. Even in the midst of many grave, ongoing issues in the U.S. and the world, it is time to celebrate.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.