Driving through North Adams on the back road I see a flag that reads, “Biden not my president.”
The flyer of that flag probably believes he’s been conned, that the election was rigged against his candidate. He’s wrong and he might also have been wronged.
Hilton Als, reviewing Ken Burns’ documentary on Hemingway for The New Yorker, was disappointed with the subject. Compared to Hemingway, he asks, “is Faulkner not a more vibrant figure, who prefigured in his Snopes stories and novels the age of Trump and Derek Chauvin’s trial, and the Gordian knot of race that continues to choke large portions of our country?”
What characterizes a Snopes, as I read about them in William Faulkner’s novel “The Hamlet,” (1940) is their assumption that, just as they are out to con everyone, everyone is out to con them. Trump and his people mistrust election results in part because they believe that the world in which they live is nothing but a con — theirs and others. That con often has to do with race — the con that a skin hue differentiates.
What passes for capitalism in Faulkner’s mythical hamlet of Frenchman’s Bend, Miss., is the often brutally competitive sport of horse trading, in which the goal is not a fair trade but to vanquish whomever we are trading with. Horse traders cannot trust their opponents, the rules or civic institutions as represented by the sheriff and the courts. It’s not just a matter of who gets the better horse. Traders who lose to Flem Snopes are financially, physically and emotionally wounded.
For those for whom capitalism has been kinder, it might take some effort to understand why Trump followers distrust this country’s institutions, such as an election. Yet I had a message on my answering machine the other day to enter 2 if I didn’t want a $1,500 piece of electronic equipment charged against my Amazon account. I don’t have an Amazon account. The call was one of the scams that we are accustomed to receiving on our phones, internet and mail.
Scams, cons: one and the same. Someone was out to scam me. That the flag-flyer feels the same way. Shouldn’t be that difficult to understand.
Although Trump-like Flem Snopes acts with a callous immorality in “The Hamlet,” he is simply doing better what the other residents of Frenchman’s Bend already did. Will Varner tries to get the better of Flem’s father; V.K. Ratliff tries to get the better of Flem. Ab Snopes bests Varner by the threat of barn-burning; then Flem bests Ratcliff regarding the treasure supposedly buried at the Old Frenchman’s Place. Snopes perfected rather than invented the contest.
Frenchman’s Bend isn’t inhabited by good people and bad people, people who weren’t scammed because they didn’t have an Amazon account and people injured through many cons. The United States isn’t inhabited by two kinds of people, those who trust and those who mistrust. Faulkner wrote in his 1950 Nobel Prize address of “the human heart in conflict with itself.”
For nearly every human heart contains fear, hate and bigotry, the potential to main and destroy. Yet nearly all also have “a spirit capable of compassion and sacrifice and endurance.” Faulkner goes on to say, “The poet’s, the writer’s duty is to write about these things.”
That’s why, in a time when Snopes’ cynicism infects the land even after the election, when some people don’t trust the election results or other institutions of the country, or the science of vaccinations or of the climate crisis, and when other people don’t understand the Snopes, we all need to read Faulkner.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.