The health of people, animals and the environment is closely related — a lesson underscored by the novel coronavirus pandemic thought to have been passed from a bat through another animal to human beings in Wuhan, China.
A call to cross traditional boundaries to teach the oneness of the world’s well-being has become an international program.
Dr. Deborah Thomson, a veterinarian, has developed One Health Lessons, being translated into 75 different languages and available free around the world. The interactive lessons appear online and on paper. Volunteers train to be Lesson Leaders, eventually Ambassadors, taking the lessons to school children about the interrelatedness of health and, in that way, interesting them in science. In this country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sponsor the effort.
The concept of One Health has been around for generations. Thomson’s contribution, beginning May 1, 2020, was to develop simple, pictorial lessons. She was an elementary school teacher and a music teacher before attending veterinary school. As founder and president of One Health Lessons, she has retained her love of teaching.
Teachers invite the leaders to share the lessons in the classroom. Thomson has worked up lessons in four subjects — COVID-19, food, water and vector-borne diseases — each with versions aimed at different ages from 6 years up.
The basic structure is similar: a depiction of a forest with birds and animals. Then human beings are introduced, reducing the amount of forest so that the wildlife either is squeezed or interacts with humans. Forest loss is also due to a reduced number of birds, who seed plants. Mice become more prevalent in areas humans have taken over and then fox, who feast on the mice. In each slide the potential for zoonotic disease becomes more likely, as interaction between animals and humans increases.
Thomson describes One Health as a “collaborative, multisectoral and transdisciplinary approach ... with the goal of achieving optimal health outcomes.” She points out that human population growth, resulting in people living closer to animals; climate and land use change, disrupting customary habitats; and migration of people, animals and animal products, all accelerating now, create an imperative for a holistic approach.
Therefore, professionals in human health, animal health and the environment “need to communicate, collaborate on and coordinate activities,” along with other “relevant players,” including pet owners. They have the power to change societies around the world, according to Thomson.
Before graduating from Tufts veterinary school, she spent summers traveling in Nepal and Tanzania, receiving a certificate in international health. After graduation she won a fellowship from the American Veterinary Medical Association to provide information on One Health to national policy makers, in her case Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who passed a bill establishing One Health Month, January 2020. This, in turn, led to Thomson participating in a NASA hackathon, presenting One Health to 15,000 participants, according to an AVMA podcast.
Thomson had the insight that the way to spread the concept was to engage young people, before they had “retreated into their silos” of focusing on certain subjects. So, she began drawing up lessons that she herself took to schools. From there, with the help of a software programmer friend, the idea spread. “If you can change a child,” Thomson says, “you can change society.”
