You changed out your old lightbulbs for LEDs (light-emitting diodes) in your home, why not do the same for your town’s streetlights? That was a question the Williamstown Fire District opened concerning the town’s 553 high-pressure sodium vapor lights. With the help of the town’s CO2 Lowering (COOL) Committee and the town, residents were surveyed for the kind of LED light they preferred.
Both Pittsfield and North Adams have LED streetlights; however, they are not as warm as those proposed for Williamstown. In fact, the survey answers came back requesting warmer than National Grid can provide. So the town took over street lighting from the Fire District, is purchasing the streetlights from National Grid and has hired Tanko Lighting to come up with a lighting audit and plan, the goals of which are to improve lighting, save energy and reduce cost.
Sodium vapor lights are harsh, hard to direct and create a large, uneven puddle of light, as Tanko’s Nick Fiore explained on a Zoomed program rebroadcast on WilliNet, the town’s home-grown cable network. The new streetlights will focus on the street and sidewalk, not the lawn and houses — or spill over the sky. They cover an area without hot spots, increasing visibility by reducing contrast.
One call-in to the broadcast was from someone with a pole nearby who said the light came directly into her bedroom. An astronomer wanted town residents to be able to see the stars. In fact, the proposed LED lights have been endorsed by the International Dark Sky Association, which “works to protect the night skies for now and future generations.” Both callers were reassured.
There will be a link on the town website to report problems. Furthermore the new lights are controllable in the sense that their intensity can be altered. Different intensities will fit different conditions and neighborhoods — that is, smaller streets will get less light. LEDs last longer than sodium vapor. Existing fixtures will be replaced one-for-one.
Just as with your home lighting, the town is making the change to reduce the carbon emissions that come from fossil-fueled electrical generation. Williamstown’s sodium vapor lights require 300,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, compared to 95,000 kwh for the LED lights. The new lights, as the old, will actually be powered by green energy: the town’s solar field.
The town will save money, as well. Town meeting voted $194,000 for installation. These expenses should be paid back in 3.5 years, including an estimated $50,000 rebate from National Grid. The utility charged the town $82,000 per year to provide the current streetlights. The town will save about $60,000 per year, made up of energy savings and reduced maintenance fees. That is, currently about 15 percent of the electricity from the town’s solar field goes to streetlights; with the LEDs, only about 5 percent, reducing energy costs. Greater savings will come from lower maintenance fees when the town owns the lights.
The project is moving ahead. The town is purchasing the streetlight from National Grid now. This month the maintenance contract with Tanko should be signed. Bids will soon go out for installation, with the hope that will be accomplished in, well, the shortest daylight days of November or December.
Williamstown is not alone. Seventy-five Massachusetts towns have purchased their streetlights from their utility. Of those, 37 have converted the lights to LEDs. These moves move the municipalities and the commonwealth toward the shared goal of net zero emissions.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.