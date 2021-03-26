You are being besieged these days by online and telemarketing offers to put solar panels on your house “at no cost to you.”
You are shown a contract too lengthy to read, and might not understand that, indeed, you will pay for the panels, after all. You also might not understand that if you want solar panels you can buy them directly and, in that way, reduce your electric bill and benefit the environment more.
The marketers may be aiming particularly at the elderly, whom they see as susceptible, given the confusing nature of solar legislation, regulations and offers.
The Jimmy Carter administration authorized net metering, the regulation by which utilities buy back electricity generated by homeowners or businesses by green methods, such as wind or solar. You may remember that Carter was the president who put 32 solar panels on the White House roof (which President Reagan removed, Bush installed to light the grounds and Obama replaced on the White House).
When marketers tout free solar panels, they are describing solar leases and power-purchase agreements by which they will install panels on your roof for no upfront cost, which you will continue to pay for during the 15- to 20-year life of the contract. Even then, you will not own the panels, although all along you were also paying for the electricity they produced.
What it amounts to is that you have provided the solar company with the site for a small-scale generating station. Since you don’t own the panels, you are not entitled to federal and state tax incentives for installing solar. The solar company sells the power to you, usually at a lower rate that you would pay the utility. In fact, with so many companies in the act now, you can probably shop around for the best deal.
Consider, though, that as part of net metering, those who manufacture green energy can sell the credit for making that energy to offset dirty energy — say, from a coal-burning power plant. There is a traders’ market for Solar Renewable Energy Certificates. Polluters can buy these to stay in business by using them to comply with pollution-reduction standards.
You may be proud of having panels on you roof, as though you had enlisted in the campaign to reduce carbon in the atmosphere, but those certificates are part of the deal; the installer sells them. So the green energy from your roof has allowed pollution elsewhere at no real overall gain in the effort to react to the climate emergency.
As people interested in the environment, it should be a great feeling to see solar panels going upon some many homeowners’ roofs. Many of them, unfortunately, aren’t really helping.
The good news is that the price of panels has dropped so significantly since the days of Jimmy Carter and even Barack Obama and there are so many programs available for helping the individual homeowner that it is worth looking into purchasing panels yourself. There is information online at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. The Center for EcoTechnology on Elm Street in Pittsfield is another resource.
If you go that route, perhaps with a loan, you get the benefit of the federal and state tax incentives, which are good through this year. Your electric costs will be lower or nonexistent, as you won’t be paying for your panels out of them. You will get to choose whether or not you want to sell the SRECS. Please don’t.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.