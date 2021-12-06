”In that nest there was a bird
A rare bird and a rattlin’ bird ...”
— Traditional Irish song
Conservation commissions in Massachusetts are rare birds, even “rattlin’” (splendid) birds. While commissioners are appointed by local authorities, they answer to the state. While commissions were established to conserve land, after the passage of state and federal wetlands regulations, they spend most of their time permitting projects that are near water. Neighboring states’ commissions pursue conservation but do not handle permitting.
In Massachusetts General Law, Section 8C of Chapter 40 specifies that “a city or town which accepts this section may establish a conservation commission ... for the promotion and development of the natural resources and for the protection of watershed resources of said city or town.” This was written in 1955, before the federal Clean Water Act of 1972 and a number of other federal and state acts, including Massachusetts’ River Protection Act (Chapter 258 of the Acts of 1996). All of these came to nest with state Con Coms.
Alexander D. Dawson and Sally A. Zielinski’s massive mega manual for the state teases out the following Con Com functions: “Planning, preservation, stewardship, regulation, recreation, economic (which means appropriate farming, forestry and fishing), education and coordination,” derived from various acts. For instance, Williamstown’s Commission, on which I serve, is about to face renewing the open space plan for the community.
Typically, though, most of our time is spent reading requests from parties as to whether they need to prepare a “Notice of Intent” or can skip that stage, subject to whatever conditions we impose. An NOI can be a serious, book-length, hired-consultant undertaking. After reading the material, we take our site visits regardless of the weather — although snow can make wetlands determinations difficult. Site visits are announced and public, as are the meetings in which we discuss the proposals and make our decisions.
Some of the projects are large, such as the new Williams Inn and associated storm drains. Some are as small as the desire to remove a shed. We don’t always please petitioners who are, after all, asking for exceptions. Yet we rarely turn anyone down. Normally it’s a matter of modifying in ways we think better protect the nearby water resource. If the proponent disagrees with us, she takes her case to the State Department of Environmental Protection.
Over the years Williamstown town meeting has entrusted seven properties, most acquired by tax-taking, to our care. In addition, we hold the conservation restrictions on several other properties, which includes making them available for low-impact recreation. Most have trails, totaling about 5.5 miles. Our job is to check to see that the properties are indeed being conserved.
In 2018, the town came up with a deal with Williamstown Rural Lands, which has about 8.5 miles of trails. The town and the land trust split the cost of hiring a year-round trail coordinator. Hikers contact Rural Lands if there’s a tree across a trail and, before long, it’s gone. Treadways are improved and bridges have been replaced. The Williams Outing Club also maintains local trails, including some on state and federal land, and the college makes summer interns available for trail work. Beyond maintenance, the trail coordinator has improved signage and blazing, created a new campsite and is in the midst of creating a four-season recreational center at the end of Berlin Road.
I’m not sure that any other Berkshire town has a paid trail coordinator. Williamstown is also fortunate that a town employee spends part of his time as conservation agent, meeting with project proponents to help them shape their proposals before they even get to the Con Com. He is equally helpful with land conservation and trail work.
I find Massachusetts commissions “a rare bird and a rattlin’ bird” because in both conserving land and permitting wetlands applications they aspire to mix science with local, common sense. At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.