Last summer, the Berkshires dried up. In July river levels approached record lows and matters only improved slightly in August. It wasn’t until November that water levels approached averages. That, coupled with prolonged warm weather, brought out the fishermen. Some fished from the shore; others from boats.
The sight of rubber guide rafts on the Hoosic River in Northern Berkshire is a relatively new one. We saw several in November: one style with a small outboard motor, the other maneuvered by the guide’s oars. The rafts arrive on the back of pickup trucks, slip into the water below the flood chutes in North Adams, and float downstream. With the guide are one or two fishermen casting towards the banks while the raft seeks a route through the rifts and around the fallen trees, called strainers. Frequently the parties take out near the sewage plant located in Williamstown.
Due to polychlorinated biphenyls from the Sprague Electric days and some biological pollution, Massachusetts has issued a fish advisory for the segment of the Hoosic from North Adams to Vermont, recommending that people limit their intake. As a result, it is not stocked. So, what are the fishermen after, what are they willing to pay guide fees to catch?
Three kinds of trout: brook, native to the Appalachians; rainbow, imported from Western U.S. in the late 19th century; and brown, imported from Europe about the same time. The tributaries are stocked, and some fish migrate to the main stem. However, rare in southern New England, trout reproduce in the Hoosic. Fisher folk get a special pleasure from hooking a wild trout. So, given that most fishers release their catch, the river is remarkably productive — something the greater fishing world has only recently caught onto. In particular, some of the brown trout grow big. There is a “catch,” however. Brown trout are hardier than rainbow or brookies, but even brown cannot survive in water temperatures much above 70 degrees F. and they must have colder temperatures to spawn. The main stem of the Hoosic, like all Berkshire rivers, gets warmer than 70 in the summer already, with climate-crisis-induced warmer days coming.
It’s a special blessing to have a trout stream nearby. To maintain that population, the Hoosic River Watershed Association has been looking for refugia, that is, cooler places where the trout can hang out on warm days. In some cases they might be a deep hole or a heavily shaded location. Since trout like to move around, however, the best refugia might be tributaries, especially those that tumble down the hillsides from higher elevations.
The Hoosic is fortunate to find its way between the Hoosacs, Mount Greylock, the Greens and the Taconics. Temperature studies indicate that mountain streams originating in public land, such as the Mount Greylock State Reservation and Green Mountain National Forest, are most likely to retain cold water characteristics.
After leaving heavily wooded areas, those streams flow through residential areas, where homeowners can materially affect their temperature. Therefore the watershed association and a land trust, Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation, are exploring linking up in a program of education and outreach on the advantages of growing trees and shrubs along river banks, for example. As well as providing shade for the streams, such plantings will resist erosion and filter pollutants. Perhaps a program could grow to organizing volunteer tree planting; to protecting or acquiring riparian lands; to exploring the creation of instream cover, such as logs or riffles.
Included in the cold-water fisheries ecosystem are the trout, of course, the critters the trout eat, the creatures that eat the trout, the polished stone of the river bottom, the glorious hemlocks that surround the stream — and the people who live along the banks. The people have the ability to improve the ecosystem.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.