“Move.” That was one reader’s recommendation to those who are unhappy, as recorded in an account of a discussion about Williamstown’s controversial effort to hear from residents whether they feel comfortable and safe. He made the case for the Community Assessment and Research (CARES) project, albeit inadvertently.
The July 26 meeting led to a second discussion in the Select Board’s Aug. 9 meeting, at which the social workers proposing the study answered criticism about a perceived bias and perceived extravagant cost of the study. The bias charge arose for the study’s efforts to hear from marginalized residents; the cost is under discussion with interim Town Manager Charles Blanchard. The project and initial budget were set by former Town Manager Jason Hoch, with the promise that additional funding would become available.
Policeman Derek Chauvin’s 2020 murder of George Floyd led to Black Lives Matter protests in Williamstown, as elsewhere. In this town, the issues became involved with concerns about the behavior of some police officers, including allegations of mistreatment of women, a Hitler image in a police officer’s locker, racist and homophobic language and unauthorized searches of citizens’ data. Ultimately, the misconduct led to the resignation of the chief and the town manager.
The social workers, led by Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Professor Kerri Nicoll, proposed a study to look at how much overlap exists among citizens’ expectations of police, police expectations of themselves and their policies and procedures. She said there were no preconceptions; rather, the project was looking for evidence on which to make decisions.
Residents who have volunteered to take part in the study are being interviewed. The invitation is still open, emphasizing inviting those who don’t consider themselves part of the mainstream in town. Members of the Select Board and even those calling in to the meeting seemed generally satisfied with the explanation.
Credit to those social workers, most of whom are volunteering their time, for attempting to engage with those whom it may be convenient to overlook. It seems likely that the results will be more negative than the image the town would like to show — credit to the town for its courage in being willing sponsor the effort.
Generally people reckon the cost of the severance agreements for the chief and manager as the expense the town has had to pay for the issues that have arisen, to which this study — at maybe $116,000 — must be added. Actually there is far more expense, including stress on other staff members attempting, not always with success, to keep the town running smoothly.
But most importantly what the town needs to consider — and is considering — is the health, well being and sense of community of all its residents. As if responding to the “move” comment, Nicoll said she hoped the study’s results would help residents who feel comfortable understand those who don’t. Williamstown wants all residents to stay.
The study, which appears to focus on police behavior, may be more a case of using concerns about the police to determine how one town can be the right place for a variety of people. That seems to me an exciting prospect.
The village beautiful? How about the village caring?
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.