I am no expert, certainly not a savant. My young grandchildren routinely wipe me out in board games. I am only what I read. Nothing recommends my opinions other than some 80-plus years on the earth. Still, when I look back over 2021, it seems that two of our most demanding concerns convey identical messages.
Chinese authorities seem to have something to hide concerning the origins of COVID-19, yet Chinese scientists decoded the novel coronavirus and made their findings available so that the world could then develop vaccines. South Africa alerted the world to a new strain, omicron, even though by doing so it risked its people being prevented from entering other countries. In both cases, scientists pledged allegiance to the universality of their calling rather than being limited by their nationality.
The lesson that nations must work together on the pandemic appears to have sunk in, even though it meets resistance. Wealthier countries have made millions of vaccinations available to poorer countries. We understand that there are enough shots out there to go around; problems include difficulties in distributing them and people who are unwilling to be vaccinated. The moral good of everyone having access to a jab (or two or three) is reinforced by the connectivity of the world — if the virus explodes anywhere, it soon reaches everywhere. Still, amidst the threat and worry of the coronavirus, it is exhilarating to see the world link bared arms in a kind of hug instead of fighting.
In November, nearly 200 nations met in Glasgow, Scotland, in an effort to combat the climate crisis. The United States and China, the two largest carbon emitters, are not getting along well these days but did agree to work together on climate. More than 100 nations promised to cut methane emissions. More than 130 agreed to save their forests. Financial institutions agreed that their portfolios, how they invested their money, should aim at net-zero emissions by 2050. Even though the language was diluted at the last minute, countries agreed to reduce their reliance on coal. Not enough money was made available to help poorer countries but those who have emitted the most carbon at least recognized an obligation. This I think is true of the entire summit: Although the nations did not pitch in nearly enough, they did agree to pitch in.
The proof of these promises awaits testing, of course. The nations agreed to meet next year to be more specific about how to save the earth. Our first reaction to Glasgow may be disappointment, even dismay that the nations, especially the northern nations, even yet don’t seem to realize the immediacy and degree of the threat. Regardless of all the shortcomings of the negotiations and lack of concrete action in many areas, still they recognized a universal imperative: align or drown — if not in oceans, in immigrants. It produces some hope that this message is so clear and generally accepted — actually more recognized in most countries than in the U.S. — and almost universally by people far younger than me.
The message from the universal experience of 2021 is that no nation can go it alone. The lesson is not new. John Donne (d. 1631) meant human beings in his familiar words from XVII Meditation, but his thought could no less apply to nations: “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the Continent, a part of the Main.” No nation is an island, entire of itself; every nation is a piece of the continent, a part of the mainland. It may not be universally accepted, but it is clear even to my befuddled mind. Whether we accept that a divinity shapes our ends, the globe, the entire universe seems to keeps telling us we can’t survive alone; and maybe not even if joined together, but at least it is better to go in company.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.