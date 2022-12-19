Lauren R. Stevens: We mark the shortest day to watch the light — and our hope — grow

COVID got you down? Concerned about what’s happening in Ukraine? Angry that Christian nationalists are trying to make theirs a state religion? Worried about the economy and the wealth gap? Suffering from climate angst? Fearing antisemitism? Still too much Trump? All of the above while trying to prepare for the holidays?
Winter officially begins on Wednesday. A happy feature of our calendar is that the very day that is the first of winter is also the shortest of the year. Various religions have capitalized on that with festivals of light — to drive off the dark and create hope — because as we move into winter, the daylight extends.
Yet any pleasure, happiness, joy at this holiday season can seem corroded with guilt. Are we distracted from and failing to attend to the serious problems of this world? Is it all right to be joyful? Is it all right to be hopeful?
This darkest of times is the most opportune for the birth of hope and the release of joy that goes with it, whether in a stable or in any other metaphors other faiths revere. At least that’s true in northern European iconography, which pictures the manger, child, shepherds and wise men against a snowy background.
It takes discouraging circumstances to engender real hope. Now the world needs a savior, a hope-bearer. Were the savior to arrive in good times, carefree times, we might not notice.
That the daylight hours grow longer, even though winter’s storms are yet to come, gives us time and strength to take a deep breath; to be inspired by the darkness, the silence or the wonderful music; to set aside despair. In fact, it is time to hear the angels calling in every overdone, sentimentalized, tinny rendition of carols. To find holiness in a cardboard manger scene or inflated lawn ornaments. To see a spirit of giving in every moth-eaten Santa’s beard. It is time to find in the grubby sport of shopping the vision of gifts brought to and for a newborn, the Prince of Peace.
In this our rumpled, snow-covered landscape, we watch the news and sigh; we finish up our year’s work and complete our holiday preparations. It is a busy time. Yet above us shines the beacon on the top of the Mount Greylock War Memorial — or is it perhaps the Star in the East? Twenty-five years ago, come spring, the Comet Hale-Bopp burned as an even grander beacon over the mountain. The wise men may have been following such a comet to the birth. We would be wise to follow the beacon.
We have been tending our flocks, not always as well as we should have, but that doesn’t seem to matter. The miracle happens, anyway.
We stand astonished that hope should happen, again, in the chill, dark days of winter. “How silently, how silently, the wondrous gift is given.”
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.