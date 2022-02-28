Why was the state’s conservation organization cutting trees adjacent to a land trust’s property in Williamstown? The skidder and other pieces of logging equipment were crossing over the fields of conservation land to cut into the cover of a wooded hill.
If you visited Sheep Hill, the headquarters of Williamstown Rural Land or looked down from Bee Hill Road in mid-February, you saw stone spread to create a passage for heavy equipment behind the barns and you probably heard as well as saw a machine that grabbed a standing tree, cut it off and delimbed it, like plucking a dandelion and blowing off its seeds. You also saw and heard the chipper shredding the tree. There are many reasons for letting trees grow, including combating climate change, so why was the state and a land trust participating in this activity? Why not “let nature take its course?”
Bullock’s Ledge was named for a family that owned land along Cold Spring Road in the early 20th century. Their house became Elwal Pines guest house, which later became Le Jarden restaurant and is now Mezze Bistro & Bar. The ledge is visible from Route 7, north of the entrance to Sheep Hill, but not the side where the logging took place.
The Rosenburg family that owned Sunnybrook Farm, now Sheep Hill, sold 15 acres of a limestone outcrop, now known as Bullock’s Ledge Natural Heritage Area, to the Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife in 1997, when the farm was winding down its dairying operation. According to Dan Gura’s story map for Rural Lands, beneath the limestone lies marble.
As fields, no longer maintained, including some of the ledge area, grew over, various invasive plants spread to what was a special community of calcium-loving plants, including some that are rare and endangered. Plants like barberry, European honeysuckle and multiflora rose began to out compete the indigenous plants. For example, Ralph Hoffman’s 1929 “Flora of Berkshire County,” listed several kinds of rare ferns indigenous to Bullock’s Ledge.
Not only did ground plants and shrubs move in but also pine trees, which tend to establish themselves in old fields, even though they would not have grown there before the land was cleared for farming.
Hence the joint project of Mass Wildlife and Rural Lands. Last August treatment began on four of the 15 acres of the Natural Heritage Area. Herbicides were applied to small-stemmed invasive species. In the fall, a crew cut and removed some of the exotic shrubs and trees, including the buckthorn. And, more recently, the pines have been cut. As Rural Lands interim president, ecologist Henry “Hank” Art, notes on the organization’s website, “For thousands of years before European settlement ... Bullock’s Ledge has supported a highly diverse biological community that included species that are now considered to be rare, endangered and of special concern.”
Getting rid of plants that would stifle their success and returning occasionally to monitor the results should give the indigenous species a chance.
The plan does not include replanting them but rather allowing them to reseed themselves from the native plants on the site or seeds buried underground. Thus, Bullock’s Ledge will become again, in Art’s words, “a statewide priority for the preservation of vulnerable biodiversity ....”
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.