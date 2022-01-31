Some of us remember the dry humor of Bob and Ray, radio comedians (some of us remember radio) of the second half of the 20th century. One of their skits had to do with being asked to save the whales. Say it was Bob who pointed out that the assignment was difficult for “the average New York apartment dweller” — calling up the image of a very large mammal in a very small room.
Many of today’s problems seem equally immense, challenging us as individuals or as a family to know what to do or even how to acknowledge the issues. The climate crisis overwhelms us, for example. No point in concerning ourselves about such a global problem, we’re tempted to think, that can only be met by international agreements.
Likewise, challenges to votes and voting are a matter for the U.S. Congress or, shudder, the Supreme Court. Likewise, reproductive rights. COVID is huge and confusing. What can we do? We see on television news deeply disturbing images of people around the world battered and torn by climate, disease, war, lack of opportunity. We see, we sympathize while the image is there, but what can we do? We acknowledge the twin original sins of this country, our ancestors’ near eradication of its Indigenous people and Black slavery. Imagination fails if we try to consider how to make it up.
The temptation is to give up. Worse, those of us who are white and living comfortable lives are tempted to pull up the gangplank. There are so many ways to escape, such as food, drink, watching sports, living on our screens.
We have issues that seem closer to home — family, health, relationships — to occupy our minds and feelings. These can’t be faulted. They are the mesh of our lives. In fact, in the time of a pandemic, when many social liaisons are limited, it is thoroughly understandable that the most personal occupies us.
We are tired. We are worn down. We need to take a timeout, as if that were possible. Whales left too long in the living room start to stink, however. Others have faced seemingly insurmountable crises before us and left a record of how they did. They met the challenge, understanding their being human depended on it. They did not drop out. Not even Henry David Thoreau, who famously moved to a cabin he built beside Walden Pond in order to confront nature and himself. It wasn’t an escape, though; rather, he wanted a vantage point from which to see around him more clearly. “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”
He did not take a timeout in the woods. In “Walden,” the book that he researched there, he castigates the materialism of the mercantile and agricultural society of Concord, his hometown. And, as we know, he also came to take on an unjust war with Mexico and slavery, refusing to pay his taxes as a protest. These were the issues of his day.
We know the whale issues of our day, the results of slavery being one of them, and we dare not ignore them, for it would be a terrible thing to die without having lived.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.