”The Ash grove how graceful,

How plainly ‘tis speaking ...”

Of the many different lyrics to the Welsh song “The Ash Grove,” most express a degree of longing or loss, whether for companions of our youth or for lovers, which seems to be inherent in the doleful but charming tune.

In Berkshire it is also inherent in the forests, where the emerald ash borer is decimating our ash groves. Ash are only one of several species of our tree friends under attack, however, while the spongy moth (formerly Gypsy moth) is an indiscriminate threat to most.

Beyond the critters and diseases that attack our trees lies the heavy hand of climate change, altering the regime in which they flourished and replacing it with periods of flood and periods of drought, as well as warmer weather. Trees are weakened, their guard let down. When East Mountain, in the northwest part of the county, suffered from a brush fire spring a year ago, it appeared not too serious for the larger trees. But now those same woods are under a heavy infestation of the moths, reducing their foliage. That, and the present mild-drought conditions, combine to threaten them seriously.

EAB is coming home to roost, in that it was first identified in Dalton in 2012, from where it spread across New England. Now, as a July 6 Eagle news article noted, virtually all our ash are goners, some of which are venerable indeed. It’s a bit like the infestation that killed off most of our elms a generation ago or our chestnuts a generation before that. Fortunately, a biological response is available, providing hope for future ash groves, but too late for those we know and love today.

The hemlocks, evergreen dwellers of shady spots, are also threatened. They are the oldest trees at Ice Glen in Stockbridge and in the Hopper on the Mount Greylock State Reservation, some 400 years old. After showing up in Connecticut, eastern New York and southern Vermont, the woolly adelgid has landed in the south of Berkshire and is now working its way north. Hemlocks form the canopy for many of our hushed, quiet places, and they shade many of our mountain brooks, keeping them cool.

Beech, although far fewer now, are still a staple of our forests. Their smooth, grey bark has been particularly attractive to those who want to carve their initials or those of the object of their affections. That bark now is often disfigured by beech bark disease, a lethal combination of a scale, a sap-sucking insect that preys on a variety of trees. The openings they leave in the beech provide entrance for a neonectria, a fungus the causes a bark canker that slowly kills the infected tree.

Although we could mention what’s eating many other Berkshire trees, we must touch on our most iconic tree and the one most important, aside from lumber and firewood, financially. Natives and tourists love to see the sugar maples that stand as sentinels by our roads. They provide the sweet sap we boil down to maple syrup.

Now, we see their scraggly crowns, dead branches and rotted trunks. We’re trying to reduce the road salt that threatens all trees. We have lessened the acid rain that stresses all trees, yet the air they breathe, like that we breathe, remains full or pollutants from transportation and energy generation.

Specific to the maples, though, is the effect of climate change on the soil. Sugar maples require a narrow range of soil moisture, especially in the spring and fall. If too warm and too wet, they are stressed and more susceptible to pests and diseases. In addition, conditions suitable for making syrup have changed, due to shortening the freeze-thaw cycle and reduced snow pack.

Ash, hemlock, beech, sugar maple, we will tell their stories — or maybe sing their songs — by and by.

At least that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.