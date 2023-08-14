Lauren R. Stevens: When Thoreau reached for heaven from Greylock

Around his 27th birthday (July 12, 1844) Henry David Thoreau set out from Concord on a long walk — first to Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire, then across Massachusetts to Mount Greylock. We know he returned by Aug. 1, because the sexton at First Parish Church and the Concord selectmen refused to ring the church bell to summon people to hear Ralph Waldo Emerson speak that day on abolishing slavery. So, Thoreau rang it. About his hiking trip itself, biographers and scholars have paid scant attention — a mistake, because Thoreau found heaven at the summit.
Thoreau’s commitment to nonviolent protest was severely tested by his anti-slavery actions; he was so committed to the natural world that he is regarded as the U.S.’s prototype environmentalist. His meticulous records of the flora of Concord remain useful in comparing how the climate has changed. He was a (natural) philosopher who gathered wisdom from many sources but most of all from his experiences.
Fortunately, he self-published his own account of the Greylock trip in “A Week on the Concord and Merrimack Rivers.” In the Monday chapter he wrote: ”The most glorious fact in our experience is not anything we have done or may hope to do, but a transient thought, or vision, or dream, which we have had. I would give all the wealth of the world, and all the deeds of all the heroes, for one true vision. But how can I communicate with the gods who am a pencil-maker on the earth, and not be insane.”
He wasn’t insane, just a bit odd. In the Tuesday chapter, he wrote: “I once saw the day break from the top of Saddle-Back Mountain in Massachusetts, above the clouds.” We needn’t be put off by his calling Greylock by an earlier name. He starts his description of his climb by likening himself to a pilgrim, specifically John Bunyan’s pilgrim, seeking heaven.
After sleeping in a meteorological tower Williams College students had erected on the summit, he awoke to find thick if fluffy clouds at his feet. “There was not a crevice left through which the trivial places we name Massachusetts, or Vermont or New York, could be seen, while I still inhaled the clear atmosphere of a July morning — if it were July there.” He continued, “When the sun began to rise upon this pure world, I found myself a dweller in the dazzling halls of Aurora,” a Roman goddess. He was “drifting amid the saffron-colored clouds and playing with the rosy fingers of the dawn.” It didn’t last long, for the clouds soon rose.
Is that dawn a metaphor or an actuality? “Glorious fact” or just a beautiful scene in technicolor? Did he have a “true vision” of heaven above the clouds?
And did that vision stay with him? The year after Greylock, he adjourned to Walden Pond to write “A Week” and absorb the pond-side experience for his great book, “Walden; or Life in the Woods.” In “Walden” he broadened the location: “Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.”
But as Paul Grant observed at a meeting of the Thoreau Society in 2015, “to say that Thoreau believed in ‘God’ might be misleading, because his version of God is not Christian, not judgmental, not separate from life.” For Thoreau, then, heaven would not be in a church, but more likely standing on a mountain. He was a religious man, particularly taken by Eastern religions. His would not be one Christian God but gods of many faiths. He viewed human activities skeptically but lifelong found the potential for redemption in nature, in wildness.
Thoreau died in 1862 at the beginning of the Civil War, so he didn’t get to see the slaves freed, which would have heartened him. On the other hand, neither did he get to see the world plasticized or to the condition where we now wonder if, in the face of climate change, there is enough wildness left to save us.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.