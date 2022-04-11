Lauren R. Stevens: Zoning through time and space in Williamstown

As with most Berkshire towns, settlers of European extraction in Williamstown placed the town center at the junction of an east-west road and a north-south road.
Then they laid out 63 skinny, 11-acre house lots with 100-foot frontages along the east-west axis. The rest of nascent township — the pasture land, woodlots, steep slopes and so forth — was distributed in equal shares to the home lot owners. Thus, the proprietors established the pattern of a dense center surrounded by open land, the very concept that is still before the town 270 years later. Some reasons for clumping together may not seem as appropriate in the 21st century as in the 1750s, such as for military defense, including against those to whom the land originally belonged. But there were other reasons lying at the root of what it means to be a community, such as working with close neighbors to clear your land and build your house — or borrow coals if your fire went out. Less tangible was the sense of solidarity while jointly meeting the challenges of frontier living.
In time, owners sold or moved to their outlying lots, where they carried on most of the farming. So then there were two parts of town: a condensed center surrounded by open fields and forests with a sprinkling of homes. Those indices of a colonial community — meeting house (which doubled as church), school and tavern — helped define the center of town.
As time continued, infrastructure tended to reinforce the same pattern. Town water, sewer, streetlights and gas lines stuck pretty much to the center. Electricity and telephone, and later cable and internet connectivity, began in town, gradually spreading. While smaller schools and places of worship were built in the outskirts, those in town dominated. Even now roads in the outskirts are less likely to be paved.
The concept of neighborliness came to be defined differently in the two areas. Until recently, there was a sense of freedom in the farming areas, where everyone’s land and orchards were open to all neighbors, most of whom were relatives — a sense that an increasing insistence on private property has eroded. The lovely views from roads and trails remain open to all. But then and now, house beside house in town center can’t be beat for companionship, including parking the kids and borrowing a couple eggs — a place where the children play safely in the street with their nearby friends.
Zoning, dating to the 1920s in Massachusetts, codified a difference. The division of the town at its inception remains in the difference between General Residence and Rural Residence, providing a pattern pleasing to both residents and visitors. Homes, shopping, dining and entertainment concentrate in the center, plus a bit along the two major highways. Open land of agricultural fields or large-lot housing, sloping up to the wooded hillsides, surrounds the downtown. Williams College fits into the pattern: concentrated dormitories, academic and athletic buildings in the town center; playing fields to the north and south; the 2,600 acres of Hopkins Forest north and west.
The Planning Board has proposed nine or 10 articles for town meeting to promote a “diverse and affordable mix of housing types,” an important and worthwhile goal. An intriguing array of changes would allow for more compact inhabitation in the center. Concerning, however, are proposals that would blur the distinction between GR and RR by increasing the number of living units allowed in a building and decreasing the size of building lots in the outlying sections. The proprietors set the pattern. For reasons that have to do with maintaining agriculture, preserving the environment, avoiding sprawl, avoiding the expense of extending utilities and preserving a pleasing aesthetic, we should stick with it.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.