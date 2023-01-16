Lauren R. Stevens: Will we humans do right by the rest of life on Earth?

Those who have read Berkshire resident Elizabeth Kolbert’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History” know how important biodiversity is. They also know how the loss of animal and plant species is a crisis that affects humans and other creatures.
In December, 200 nations attended the 15th Biodiversity Congress of the Parties in Montreal. It appears that hearts were in the right place, but will wallets be?
The U.S. is not a signer of the original Global Biodiversity Framework but does attend. China was to host this conference which, due to COVID restrictions, was moved to Canada, with the Chinese representative serving as president.
Since this is a United Nations event, all parties have to agree. At the end, the president gaveled what some global south countries didn’t agree to. They wanted new biodiversity funding for developing nations.
Nevertheless, after four years of negotiations, the result was a deal to halt the destruction of the earth’s ecosystems that goes by “30 by 30” — that is, a target of protecting 30 percent of the planet by 2030; redirecting $500 billion in environmentally damaging subsidies; and restoring 30 percent of the planet’s degraded land and water ecosystems. In addition, rich countries agreed to $30 billion in biodiversity aid by the end of the decade to developing countries and Indigenous people — through existing UN channels rather than a new one.
According to The Guardian, Canadian delegate Steven Guilbeault called the pact a “bold step forward to protect nature.”
The conference did not take as strong a stand as many delegates had hoped on reducing consumption and reducing the use of pesticides. The nations agreed that digital sequencing should be shared, an example being Chinese scientists who immediately made key information about COVID available.
The global south contains most of the extant variety of the planet’s plants and animals, but those countries have the least resources to protect the species, which are under attack by climate change and loss of habitat.
Indigenous people are stewards of land that contains 80 percent of biodiversity on earth. Sustainable development goals include ending poverty and hunger, and providing good health, education and equity for all humans.
The loss of diversity diminishes human life and raises the possibility that with the loss some plant or animal went a solution to some human problem, such as a medicine or productive agriculture. In any case, it is patently unfair for human activities to drive out other creatures much the way giant corporations gobble up their competition.
Much of the work on biodiversity runs parallel to or overlaps saving the planet from the climate crisis. And, as in the case of the climate negotiations in Egypt in November, after all the heart-warming agreement, the question remains: Will the industrialized nations compensate developing countries that still have the diversity but do not have the financial resources to protect them?
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.