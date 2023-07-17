Lauren R. Stevens: How sweet it is to eat berries of blue

I first met blueberrying on the side of a gravel road in Maine, where migrant workers were filling tractor-trailers with the crop. I was 14 years old. We didn’t pick blueberries in my hometown Philadelphia. I was motivated to pick those berries because I knew they would be turned into pie, pancakes and jam. They were thick on the bushes, easy picking and, of course, I nibbled.
And continue nibbling. Since arriving in Berkshire County 60 years ago, my family and I have picked annually. In the early days, residents of Berlin Road in Williamstown burned a portion of the Taconic Crest to maintain their commercial blueberry harvesting. Without true blueberry barrens, plants that would shade or otherwise outcompete the berries need to be trimmed. I remember sitting on the Crest, where the old post road crosses, picking berries and looking down on the town — far fewer trees there in those days.
Sometimes we paid a modest amount to pick from high bush berries at a llama farm on Maltese Road in Stamford, Vt., a drive up and up to extraordinary view of the Northern Berkshires and Greylock. There was good picking for free from high bushes on Washington Mountain Road heading up from Pittsfield. And berries grew trailside throughout the county from Alander to East Mountain.
Low bush berries are sweeter and, to pick efficiently, we need a location where there are a lot of them. For the complete blueberry fix, Greylock soon become a destination — at first, Jones Nose, a lovely hillside with large parking area often filled with pickers. But picking there declined as the state stopped cutting the overgrowth.
Picking berries is always a joyful occasion. It didn’t hurt that we were harvesting our food for only the cost of our labor. Somewhere along the way, however, the experience of picking became more important than the practical outcome. We made for Rounds Rock, also on Greylock, where picking requires a bit of the hike, an end in itself which also reduces the number of pickers.
On Rounds Rock, the best picking locations have been moving west on the loop trail as earlier sites have been left to grow over now. One sunny morning another picker was at work. We sat among the berries, enjoying the beauty of the dusty blues against the deep green leaves and looking south over the variety of wooded lands. He had thoughtfully brought along a portable radio, tuned loud enough that I could share the pleasure of classical music broadcast from Tanglewood over WAMC — blueberries with Robert J. Lurtsema.
We just liked the taste and the serenity of picking, an ageless, timeless occupation, but as time went on we became more particular. Yes, the larger high bush berries are easier and faster to pick. Yet the small berries off the low bush aren’t just sweeter because of the effort and patience; they are sweeter because they are more concentrated. They also contain more antioxidants, which are in the skin (the smaller the berry, the more skin per serving).
Maybe we intuited, but we didn’t really know, that eating blueberries, especially low bush, helps humans avoid cancer, cardiovascular problems and other issues of aging. The berries keep skin, bones, cartilage and blood vessels healthy; they even help to heal wounds. They boost the immune system, helping us fight off arthritis, flu and cold viruses. They are high in fiber. In fact, they are good for our dogs for the same reasons. They also contain calories; as with our pets, we shouldn’t eat too many all at once, unless we want to plump up like bears for the winter.
In “Wild Fruits,” a book put together posthumously from Henry David Thoreau’s Journals: “We do not realize how much of our country is in berries.” He meant New England. Blueberries were a strictly regional treat until the Civil War, when Maine’s sardine canning factories, losing their southern market, changed over to canning blueberries, which then became a national treat.
We’re in the best geographical position to pick as well as eat those health-promoting berries. At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.