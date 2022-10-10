Lauren R. Stevens: As Clean Water Act turns 50, celebrating a half-century of a clear environmental victory

On Oct. 18, 1972, by a bipartisan vote, Congress passed the Clean Water Act over President Richard Nixon’s veto. Although some states, like Massachusetts, already had regulations regarding dumping of sewage and industrial wastes into rivers, for the first time the federal government did — and the nation’s waters have benefited.
While the goal of all the nation’s waterways being fishable/swimmable has not been met, the act has dramatically reduced pollution and advanced water quality, according to Waterkeeper Alliance. For example, prior to 1972, raw sewage was dumped into our rivers. The act regulated that and provided funds to update sewage treatment. It also supported control of nonpoint sources, such as water running off hard surfaces.
Researchers at University of California Berkeley and Iowa State University analyzed data from 50 million water quality measurements collected at 240,000 monitoring sites throughout the U.S. between 1962 and 2001. Most of 25 water pollution measures showed improvement, including an increase in dissolved oxygen concentrations and a decrease in fecal coliform bacteria. The share of rivers safe for fishing increased by 12 percent between 1972 and 2001.
“Safe” means an affirmative answer to a critical question: Can the fisher eat the catch? While both the Hoosic and Housatonic rivers in Berkshire are far cleaner, consumption of trout is limited due to residual pollution.
States are responsible for testing their rivers and reporting the results. The federal Environmental Protection Agency calls those waterways that don’t meet the standards “impaired.” But the genius of the act is that what can be discharged into them is regulated not according to their present state but according to the state they should attain. In addition, the public has a right to take part in deliberations.
Certain actions led to the abundance of environmental legislation in the 1970s. Congress enacted the Federal Water Pollution Control Act in 1948, of which the Clean Water Act technically became an amendment. In 1969, the Cuyahoga River burned, a dramatic statement of environmental degradation. In 1970, Nixon established a weak EPA. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wisc., organized the first Earth Day that year, which brought 20 million Americans onto the streets to urge environmental action.
Sen. Edmund Muskie, D-Maine, hired the late Leon Billings as the first staff director of the U.S. Senate environmental subcommittee in 1963. Billings hired Thomas C. Jorling as minority counsel. The two worked together to create the Clean Air Act of 1970 and then the Clean Water Act. At the time, Congress was besieged by anti-war protesters. Jorling has attributed the extraordinary attention senators gave to the creation of the acts to their interest in the environment and their relief at attending to a noncontroversial subject, as the environment was at that time.
Jorling went on to serve as assistant administrator for water and hazardous waste in the Carter administration, with responsibilities for implementing the statues he helped write. He helped establish and served as director of the Center for Environmental Studies at Williams College and then led the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation under Gov. Mario Cuomo. Later, for 10 years, he directed environmental affairs for International Paper Company. Jorling has been speaking about the act at universities across the country this fall; he will address the Hoosic River Watershed Association’s State of the River Conference on Dec. 1.
The Clean Water Act strengthened the EPA and joined with other legislation to further improve American waters. The Trump administration gutted the EPA, which has regained strength under President Joe Biden. Still, progress is always threatened by deregulation, lack of enforcement and other serious problems, according to Waterkeeper Alliance, but the Clean Water Act has proved both effective and durable.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.