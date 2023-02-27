Lauren R. Stevens: Spirit of 'Coachie' Townsend warms the heart of Williams' Winter Carnival

There is more to college than what happens in the classroom, important as that is. Although students often form attachments with professors that last beyond graduation, they also find lasting friendships with other adults in the college community, including campus security, dining hall staff, janitors and — especially — coaches.
Williams College’s Winter Carnival, just past, canceled classes on Friday and held events on campus for everyone. The competitive Alpine events for college ski teams were held at Jiminy Peak in Hancock and those for the Nordic, at Prospect Mountain in Woodford, Vt. These are not the locations Williams’ first ski coach and Outing Club director, Ralph Townsend. developed — Berlin Mountain and Savoy Mountain, respectively.
“Coachie,” as Townsend was known, remains in the minds of the hundreds of skiers and hundreds more outdoor enthusiasts who worked with him, beginning in 1950. Gregg Peterson, a skier who chaired his class’ 50th reunion last summer, says he was “very close to Ralph during college. ... I met my wife at Williams and, since she was about the same height as Ralph, they became good friends. We visited ‘Coachie’ and Harriet [Townsend’s wife] on every visit back to Williamstown until his death in 1988.”
At 5 feet, 2 inches, Townsend was nearly as wide as he was tall. The Lebanon, N.H., native was an outstanding junior jumper in the 1940s and served in the 10th Mountain Division in World War II, as did several Berkshire skiers. Seriously wounded fighting in Italy and told he wouldn’t be able to ski any more, he returned to win cross-country ski titles at the University of New Hampshire. He was appointed to the U.S. Ski Hall of Fame in 1975.
Townsend was authentic. In an online tribute, Williams alumnus Ted Ragsdale remembers “my first ski team trip in January 1965. We were piled into the team’s Chevy station wagon with its porcupine ski rack piled six skis high. ... Coachie drove across the glare ice and frost heaves of New England’s back roads with his Swix Nordic hat, lower edge rolled up, perched on top of his large head that barely reached over the top of the steering wheel. He picked his teeth with a wooden match as he drifted around the corners telling tales peppered with New England humor.
“Just out of Lebanon the other car, driven by one of the senior team members, plowed into a snow drift. ‘Jumpin butterballs, what a difrugalty’, he muttered. Then, looking out across the field, he said, ‘Jesum crimus this is where old Albert Muncy stacked it up.’” While helping extricate the other vehicle, he regaled the skiers with the story about how Muncy continued to “drive,” wheels spinning, even when his car, having gone of the road, was hung up on a former house foundation.
Townsend built a ski jump and downhill run, second only to Tuckerman’s Ravine in the steepness of one drop, at Berlin out a long gravel road in South Williamstown. The year after the college named the area for him a series of low-snow winters began, requiring him to move the Alpine Carnival events to the artificial snow at Brodie Mountain. Somewhat later, the Nordic events moved there as well. Then they moved to their present locations.
Coachie trained his teams to work hard and work together — and to have some fun. He would invite team members and their dates to a post-season party on the Berlin Mountain ski slopes, to which students one year “surreptitiously” brought the beverage for a beer slalom staged at the starting gate, “as hiking up that slope with skis made one thirsty,” Peterson notes.
Peterson was pleased to hear of recent efforts to create a year-round outdoor recreation area at Berlin, including skiing and boarding down on the slopes. He says Coachie would be pleased, too.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.