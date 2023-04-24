Lauren R. Stevens: Why I think the campground proposal isn't right for Greylock Glen

Rick: I came to Casablanca for the waters.
Police Captain: What waters? We’re in the desert.
Rick: I was misinformed.
Greylock Glen consists of 1,000 acres of state-owned land on the east or Adams side of Mount Greylock. Of that land, 80 acres are leased to the town for educational, environmental, economic and recreational development. And of that 80 acres, a portion is set aside for camping.
The lease between the commonwealth, as landlord and the town as tenant, specifies “a campground with approximately 140 campsites, rustic cabins, and yurts.” Lenox-based Shared Estates reduced the number of units in the lease and, with a nudge from Mass Audubon, did away with “mirror houses” it originally planned. It proposes 35 A-frame cabins along with nine airstream trailers, all open year-round, and tent sites open mid-May to late-October. Shared Estates brochure for the planned campground list amenities that include heat, running water, dishwashers, washer/driers and waffle irons.
The meanings of “rustic” in an online dictionary are “relating to the countryside; rural,” and “made in a plain and simple fashion.” It is hard to fit airstream trailers into that definition. Or high-end cabins with all the amenities, including fresh flowers and citrus fruit.
The proposal is clearly not appropriate for the Glen and could lead to an even more negative situation.
All previous development proposals for the Glen foundered due to controversy, alleged corruption, financial instability and project overreach. All included housing, without which developers said they couldn’t make the numbers work. Shared Estates’ proposal doesn’t specify any limits on length of stay in the cabins and trailers. Would these units at the Glen be available for extended rentals?
And even if limits were expressed, who’s to guarantee they would be enforced, especially if it appeared that without renting them out for weeks or the season the development couldn’t make money? The bind is tightened by the fact that Adams residents are asked to invest in the project and Adams businesses to offer services. That could create a lot of pressure on any attempt to limit long-term rentals.
Residency, however, changes people’s attitudes. Two or three nights in a campsite is one thing. Longer stays develop a sense of ownership. If “campers” are settled in for the duration, is the public really welcome to pass by their units, especially on the trail system located nearby? That concern animated previous Glen discussions, which is why “housing” is anathema — and not part of the contract with the state.
Camping can be more luxurious than at the cabin on Alander Mountain in Washington, of course, but camping as glamorous as Shared Estates proposes creates the danger that a portion of the lovely Glen, with its intimate views of Greylock, might no longer be quite as available. Everyone wants camping at the Glen to be successful. Everyone should have the real experience, not sit in a trailer looking through virtual reality headsets — another Shared Estates amenity.
I came to Greylock Glen for the camping.
What camping? This is a virtual campground.
I was misinformed.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.