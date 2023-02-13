Lauren R. Stevens: The Biden administration is right — preserving trees should be a priority

Seeing the forest through the trees, on Earth Day 2022 the Biden administration released an “Executive Order on Strengthening the Nation’s Forests, Communities, and Local Economies.”
Focusing on federal lands, it proposes science-based land management, conserving mature and old-growth forests and in general improving forests, including those under the care of Indigenous people. Forests, the order says, provide resilience to land, water, wildlife and human communities in the face of climate change.
This is welcome support for “nature-based solutions” to the climate crisis and welcome recognition of the importance of forests, which are both victims of the crisis and essential to its mitigation.
It took a transplant from the Smokies, Robert Leverett, to teach Massachusetts, a thoroughly cut over state, that it nevertheless has patches of ancient forest, often on steep slopes or deep valleys that were difficult for the farmer to plow or the logger to access. Although Indigenous people managed woodlands, mostly by burning, the Europeans began the wholesale clearing. Leverett teamed up with Peter Dunwiddie, then with Massachusetts Audubon, to find trees dating 200, 300, even 500 years old.
Dunwiddie came up with a rigorous definition of “old growth,” including the age of the stand, a minimum size of the stand, and the absence of any evidence of human intervention: no logging roads, no sawn stumps, not even the drill hole where a spile was inserted to collect maple sap. Single trees don’t qualify, as it takes old, young and, distinctively, downed trunks on the forest floor to create old growth habitat.
The U.S. Forest Service definition of old growth specifies those dating to before European settlement. The Service specifies a second, separate category, “mature trees,” dating to the era of colonial land clearance. As well as time of origin, faculty at the Yale Forestry School adds to the “mature” category forests resulting from “exploitation and human induced stressors,” such as pollution, fragmentation and climate change. As with old growth, a number of other aspects are in play, including structure, uneven age, and plant and animal species indicators. It is an ecological niche.
Another term has come into use recently: instead of old growth, “old.” The effort derives from chafing at technical limitations of the other terms. Forests with old characteristics deserve respect. Along with this admittedly vague approach have come revelations about trees communicating with each other and the beneficial effects on human health of immersion in forests.
The president’s directive “aims in particular at reducing wildfire risk, strengthening local economies, and combating global deforestation,” according to the White House website. The focus on achieving these worthwhile goals should be broad. Technical definitions are valuable for study and research but shouldn’t get in the way.
In particular, “science-based, sustainable forest and land management,” in or outside of federal lands, should be applied to old forests, not necessarily mature or old-growth, in recognition of the role they play in reducing atmospheric carbon. There shouldn’t be any other kind of management than “climate smart.”
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.