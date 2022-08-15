Lauren R. Stevens: Historically, the Housatonic River has endured many indignities by our hands. We shouldn't hesitate to help it

Lee is holding a public forum Thursday to discuss whether or not the town should, or could, try to back out of its agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency and General Electric on the “Rest of River” cleanup, including placing some of the PCB-contaminated silt in a local, abandoned quarry.

It’s not clear how much the discussion will have to do with the river.

The rest of the river extends from the junction of the east and west branches in Pittsfield nearly to Long Island Sound, 125 miles. The agreement was the outcome of a process involving the towns, Massachusetts, Connecticut, the feds, GE and two environmental groups, extending over several years. The Berkshire river communities — Pittsfield, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield — signed off in 2020.

The discussions included compromises, one of which would ease the financial burden on GE. The 100,000 most-toxic tons would be sent out-of-state to a hazardous waste landfill, while the remaining roughly 1 million less-toxic tons would be dumped in the suitably fitted-out, inactive quarry in Lee. In return, Lee and nearby Lenox would get $25 million each. The neighbors to the quarry do not agree and do not feel they were represented in negotiations; Lee Select Board members who voted to accept the deal have been voted out of office or stepped down; in a nonbinding referendum on the cleanup deal, a large majority of Lee voters said nay. The other towns have held fast. Some fear that to try to alter one aspect to the deal threatens the entire deal.

Still, the point of the entire exercise is to clean the suspected carcinogens out of the river.

And the sooner the better. The EPA banned the use of PCBs, a lubricant, in 1979; the river has had a fish advisory since 1977. Forty years is too long to leave the river as a health hazard to people and to the river creatures.

Oil and water don’t mix, so PCBs are not part of the water column. Instead they cling to the silt on the river bottom, banks and floodplains, gradually working their way up the food chain, accumulating in the water creatures, poisoning the system. Humans may be banned from eating Housatonic fish, but eagles and other birds, otters and other ground creatures still do.

The river is why the first people came this way, offering water, transportation and, by its periodical flooding, rich agricultural soil. They named it and blessed it.

Settlers of European origins came for the same reasons. Although they used the river to carry off their trash, that made little difference at first. But then they introduced a new element, industry, which hasn’t treated the Housatonic well. “The river of my birth was golden ...,” W.E.B. Du Bois wrote about his youth in the late 19th century. Lest we think “golden” is an honor, he explains: “... because of the woolen and paper waste that soiled it.” The PCBs are only another indignity — the one for the 20th century.

It is, however, one for which a plan and resources to ameliorate exist. Surely this is an opportunity not to be squandered. Furthermore, because the GE cleanup to date has advanced in stages, Berkshire residents have had a chance to see how nature, even after being disrupted, if given some help, reclaims her own.

The Housatonic River is still the lovely spine of two-thirds of Berkshire County. Definitions of citizenship could include asking not what the river has done for us, which is self-evident, but what we could do for the river, which remains to be demonstrated.

