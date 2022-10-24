Lauren R. Stevens: Inflation Reduction Act plants the seeds for a greener future

Reportedly, when an alumnus asked Princeton President Lawrence Eisgruber during last spring’s reunions why the university wouldn’t divest from fossil fuels, he replied “it’s not our job to make political statements with our endowment.” To consider acting to maintain a habitable globe a political issue is the blind spot of the early 21st century. Thus it was that no Republicans voted for the enticingly named “Inflation Reduction Act,” passed by Congress on Aug. 18, that provides an estimated $369 billion over the next decade to take on the climate crisis.
Although the IRA is an abbreviated version of the Build Back Better legislation, which had even more environmental funding and didn’t include some carbon concessions, it’s is the first meaningful climate legislation in the U.S., restoring our position as a world leader. It is the most significant environmental legislation since the Clean Air, Clean Water and Superfund acts of the 1970s, back in the days when no one considered the environment political.
The IRA’s negatives — such as allowing some off-shore drilling, mining and pipelines, compromises required to pass the legislation — pale in comparison to the heartening achievement.
The name of the act may be aspirational, although it locates new corporate revenue sources and reduces some expenses. The IRA also will lower prescription drug costs and reduce people’s health care expenses.
As for the climate, the act makes historic investments to expand renewable energy, address air pollution, improve access to clean water supply and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through green transportation and infrastructure. If the investments of the act are carried out, they could cut U.S. carbon emissions 40 percent by 2030.
To accomplish its goals, the act offers $260 billion in tax credits to encourage energy companies and public utilities to produce more solar, wind and hydropower. It will help people buy electric cars, retrofit buildings and manufacturing, and develop methods of sequestering carbon, sending it underground or in other ways reducing it. It emphasizes the role that trees play in sucking up carbon and, with that in mind, offers further protection for old-growth forests.
Does it do enough for environmental justice? What it does do is plant community and urban forests to cool downtowns and improve health. It creates urban parks and recreational facilities. It provides funds for building resilience for tribal and disadvantaged communities, better transportation access, more energy-efficient housing. There are grants for air quality improvement, especially around ports, where many of our poorest citizens live, breathing the worst air.
As well as support for mitigating the climate crisis, funds will help the nation respond to it through research and action. Funding will help deal with droughts, like those of last summer, such as compensation for voluntary reductions in water use and efforts to solve problems of overuse in the Colorado River. Again, considerable support will go to tribal nations.
Significant funding is available to coastal states to deal with increasingly destructive storms and sea level rise, again demonstrated last summer. A major emphasis is on the resiliency of the natural world, including lands of the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management. It will support the maintenance of rare and endangered species, including their habitats, and the development of their recovery plans.
Passage of the IRA made 2022 a good summer for the environment and, in spite of how much remains to be done, we need to celebrate our gains. Although not everyone supports the legislation, everyone will benefit. At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.