Lauren R. Stevens: Cleaning trash from the Green River means confronting where Williamstown put waste in the past — and where we'll put it in the future

There may be one near you.
Most Berkshire municipalities have several old landfills, never officially closed, just places where at some point residents disposed of their trash. Most are beside rivers or streams. Some have been tested — most haven’t — to see if they contain any toxic materials. Occasionally something happens that calls attention to one.
In the case of the 4.5-acre Hart landfill in Williamstown, that something was the tail end of Hurricane Irene in August 2011. Or, at least, that’s how it seemed to downstream neighbors. Some years afterward, they began to find bits of ceramics and glass in the Green River behind their homes. One day a dog returned from a river romp with a cut paw. Enough!
Perhaps Irene changed the route of the river slightly for a 300-yard stretch or perhaps the river had been gradually wearing into the bank for some time. Whatever the cause, the Green was uncovering what town citizens had thought they had disposed of 70 years before.
In the history of Berkshire, at some point everyone’s backyard contained a landfill or kitchen midden. Too often, a river served to carry away trash. Gradually, getting rid of waste became a community concern. At the end of World War II, Williamstown was burgeoning with returning soldiers and new families. The town turned to the Hart family, who were farmers and contractors, renting some of their land along the Green.
Residents drove down a road, duly opened and surfaced for the occasion, to drop off their waste, which was then burned and covered. This arrangement lasted for 13 years until the town opened a new landfill, on the Hoosic River this time, on land near the Williams College playing fields — incidentally, through which the new bike path passes, the landfill having moved on and been converted to a transfer station.
Williamstown has a half-dozen old landfills, according to a list kept by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection. The South Williamstown neighbors were concerned about the Green being a “riverfill.” In conjunction with the Hoosic River Watershed Association, they contacted the town, which called DEP.
DEP tested the site and nearby wells for toxicity, finding none. This year, HooRWA took conductivity samples from the river above and below the dump on Aug. 15. They found little difference in the river’s ability to conduct electricity, confirming the negative tests. Meanwhile, the town has removed 34 tons of large trash that was on the surface of the area, including the body of a Volkswagen bug.
Since 2016, neighbors and HooRWA have spent part of a summer day wading the suspect river area, picking up the shards and occasional pieces of metal, bagging them and leaving them for the town to cart away. In July, 13 people participated, most finding time after to enjoy Jackie Thaisz’s chocolate chip cookies and lemonade. Mark Thaisz is South Williamstown Community Association’s liaison to the town and DEP. Bette Craig organizes the annual event.
DEP is determining what kind of a closing would be appropriate, although many other sites have higher priority. When action is taken, it probably won’t be a case of digging up all the trash — maybe instead covering it with more dirt and letting the forest do what forests do. Although the pickup team found less trash in the river this summer, still the bank in places is oozing plates, bottles and some metal parts. The plan may require armoring the bank in some way.
It is an ongoing cooperative effort among neighbors, town, DEP and watershed association. At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.