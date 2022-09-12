Someone posted a note on “Williamstown Issues and Information” suggesting the Mohawk Trail, so labeled on new signs on the Williamstown bike path, wasn’t a good name because it could be confused with the automobile road and because we should consult with Native Americans before borrowing their names.
A response attracted a whopping 72 likes and 54 comments, some for or against the name but most dealing with “cancel culture” — that is, whether we’re being too fussy about the (mis)use of Native American names. As with athletic team mascots.
History is fun — and revealing.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation provisionally calls it the Mohawk Trail because initial funding came from grants associated with the automobile road. The road got its name, really, from a pageant held in North Adams to celebrate the state’s 1914 improvements to the way over the Hoosac Range. A scene in the pageant depicted the Mohawks’ 1665 trip over a foot path from their Hudson Valley home to drive the Pocumtucks from their Connecticut Valley home. Thus, settlers of European origin found the richest agricultural land in New England already cleared of trees and uncontested in what they called Deerfield.
Entrepreneurs in North Adams and those setting up gift shops, restaurants and cabins on the refurbished road took to the pageant’s “Indian” theme. Gradually, the state came around to following their lead, calling it the Mohawk Trail — even though, rather than Mohawks or Mohicans whose land the trail crossed, the businesses tended to favor Western Native Americans. Their removal and whites’ settlement of the West was fresher in peoples’ minds than Colonial days; the “Big Indian,” which gave its name to a shop Shelburne, is dressed in Plains’ style and accompanied by a diminutive prairie schooner.
The bike trail is due to open, ahead of schedule, this fall. DOT tells us to keep the “Mohawk” name for now, and then, after the path is completed, name it whatever we like.
The Mohawk (automobile) Trail was named from the white perspective, rather than honoring Native Americans. Turns out “Mohawk” is what Dutch trading partners called them, having trouble pronouncing what they called themselves. Which name would Mohawks prefer we use? Or perhaps they’d prefer Haudenosaunee, the name for all the Iroquois?
Remembering that the Mohawks were only travelers through this area, we might want to name it for the Native Americans whose land the trail crosses. Would they prefer Mohican? Or their current name, Stockbridge-Munsee? Or their name in their language, Muh-he-con-ne-ok? It would make sense to ask.
A foot trail that attempts to follow the original trail is called the Mohican-Mohawk Trail. Another possible tribute would be to name this Northern Berkshire bike path for the late Rep. Gailanne Cariddi, who spent long years as North Adams City Councilor and state lawmaker agitating to make the project happen.
Another wrinkle, though: It looks like a private initiative, called the “Adventure Trail,” is the most likely way to get the multi-use path from The Spruces in Williamstown to Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, where someday the Ashuwillticook, coming from Adams, will meet it. Shouldn’t the path between the two towns have one name? Williamstown and the owners of Tourists, who proposed the Adventure Trail, need to have a conversation.
Or we could call it the Ashuwillticook, which has a definite advantage in that when all the pieces are connected together, that’s probably what everyone will call the entirety, anyway. Still, the source for that name of the main stem of the Hoosic River, which the bike path follows, is “The Hoosac Valley: Its Legends and History,” a 1912 local history in which much of the Native American material appears to fall under “legends.” Did the Mohicans really call the river by that name?
Naming shouldn’t be this complicated, perhaps, but coming up with a suitable name for a bike path is a good problem to have. At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.