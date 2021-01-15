The upper Deerfield valley, bordered by Monroe State Forest, is the wildest part of Massachusetts.
Some of the oldest and largest trees in the Northeast — hemlocks, pines and deciduous — stand along Dunbar Brook, a tributary to the Deerfield. In spite of a tangle of unmaintained, degenerating woods roads and a handful of hiking trails, this heavily forested area seemed remote and forbidding on a frigid, gray day in late December.
I had hiked up from the brook about midmorning, achieving a plateau. On the way, I came across only two sets of old footprints, probably hunters as it was black powder deer season. With a couple inches of snow on the ground I could easily retrace my footsteps, so I wasn’t concerned about getting lost, despite the faded blazes. Rather I was standing perplexed about just which icy, puddled, track would get me to my destination — when I heard the sudden call of an owl close by and then the more distant response, both sounding “who cooks for you.”
It happens I cook for myself, but this communication clearly wasn’t meant for me. What was I doing overhearing it? I was trespassing in barred owl land.
Yet they did call me out, an irreverent question as a kind of invitation. Although I couldn’t see them, I could imagine them rotating their heads, the way owls do, to pick me out.
Something changed. I lost interest in finding a lookout, my destination. Rather I stayed in place, listening for additional hoots. People react to trees and their forest setting, because the forest is busy converting the carbon dioxide we exhale into oxygen we inhale. A few minutes after I enter the woods I always feel more at ease, healthier in general. I was now over an hour in. And in this place, more deeply immersed than with most of my hikes.
Something had changed, triggered by the owls’ calls. It took me a moment.
I was thinking about the woods and its creatures — and, for a time, no longer about the maniacal contesting of an election long over; nor who would win Senate races in Georgia; no longer about the threat of a novel coronavirus and its effect on our lives and doings; for a while not considering racism and privilege; not the disheartening lack of progress combating the climate crisis. I wasn’t thinking about the endless, end-of-the-year appeals from worthy causes. Even family matters slipped away. All those issues that, regardless of what I was working on with the top of my mind, until then had seemed to occupy most of my thoughts.
Now, freedom without guilt.
I wasn’t ashamed not to be considering the grave issues of the day. I was comfortable temporarily inhabiting the land of the owls. I wasn’t deliberately hiking to a destination, with the idea of returning home by a certain time. I was surprised to discover, by its absence, how much weight I had been carrying.
I didn’t continue searching for the lookout that day. After some time on the plateau, I hiked back down to Dunbar Brook and out the brook to my automobile. I returned the next day, however: no owls, but a memory of the surge of relief they had inspired. I discovered that I had been misreading the map and went directly to my destination — or had I in fact arrived there the day before?
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.