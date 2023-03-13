Lauren R. Stevens: Winds of politics blow through the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska

Sing all a green willow, willow willow willow ...
— Desdemona in Shakespeare’s “Othello”
The Biden administration soon will announce whether it will allow a major oil drilling project on federal land in Western Alaska. On Feb. 1, the Bureau of Land Management tentatively agreed to a scaled down version of ConocoPhillips’ $8 million to $10 million Willow oil project, despite Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s concerns.
The administration insisted that the final decision wouldn’t be made for a month — but it seems likely permission will be granted.
The administration has compiled a staggering record on combating climate change, including actions to slow or halt oil and gas development on federal lands. Although more wells have been approved under President Joe Biden (6,000) than under Donald Trump, that is because of a backlog due to suits that slowed Trumps deals.
At the same time that the Bureau of Land Management delivered its response on Willow, the administration moved to block logging and roads for more than half of Alaska’s Tongass National Forest; banned mining for 20 years upstream of Minnesota’s Boundary Waters; and moved to block the Pebble Mine project, keeping mining waste out of the Alaska’s Bristol Bay watershed.
Therefore, this new Alaskan proposal in the National Petroleum Reserve seems troubling and inconsistent. Although the Bureau of Land Management recommends scaling down from five well pads to three and including protections for wildlife still, if the oil produced by Willow is burned, it would create 260 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, more than counteracting the Biden administration’s actions through March last year, according to the Center for American Progress.
This would undercut Biden’s pledge to halve by 2030 the country’s output of CO2 based on on 2005 projections.
On Feb. 20, the Alaskan House voted 36-0 in favor of the drilling project. It also has support from the Alaskan Congressional delegation, the governor, and most of the native groups — except for residents of a small village that would be engulfed by the project. Alaskans, including Indigenous people, benefit from oil income.
Although environmentalists have protested loudly, this project doesn’t seem to have aroused the opposition that a proposal concerning the Alaskan Native Wildlife Refuge drew.
Still, environmentalists feel they are about to be betrayed by a man who, up to now, has been their hero, just as Desdemona was about to be done in by her former hero, Othello — as foretold in the Green Willow song she sang.
So why does Biden seem willing to lose some of his environmental credibility?
Politics and oil prices, especially with the war in Ukraine. Furthermore, this project is in a petroleum preserve and it would be embarrassing if the U.S. didn’t have enough domestically sourced oil to get us through the transition to an all-electric energy system.
Those seem the most likely reasons that could fit with his previous words and actions.
Willow includes up to 200 wells, the largest upcoming oil development in the country, including roads, buildings, pipelines, airport and other infrastructure. And this in Alaska, which is warming 40 percent faster than the rest of the country and the climate crisis is already creating engineering problems. The tundra will have to be cooled to stabilize the drilling rigs. Willow will no longer be green.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.