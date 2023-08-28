Lauren R. Stevens: In Women's World Cup, a loss for US but a win for Title IX

This month, there were more things to do than watch the Women’s World Cup, but few of them had more intriguing story lines.
The Federation Internationale de Football Association is the governing body for men’s and women’s what most of the world calls football. In 2016, a son and I had the pleasure of visiting the U.S. FIFA headquarters in Chicago, where the World Cup the U.S. women had just won was exhibited. On the same trip, we watched Lionel Messi score a hat trick in the men’s Copa America Centenario nearby.
Not too long ago, football (soccer) was thought to be a men’s sport only. Although we might assume that men are faster, more combative, more testosterone-driven, it is worth noting that Messi himself, regarded as one of the finest male players, is the slight outcome of a sickly childhood.
In numerous 2023 World Cup matches, the women played flat out for 120 minutes, the regular 90 plus overtime. They have endurance. Do the women rely more on a short passing game while men send long, searching passes the length of the pitch? Perhaps, but watching the superb women athletes might be more exciting as a result.
The women are super competitive. There were many hard hits. England’s Lauren James’ regrettable stomping on the back of a downed Nigerian player was a sign that women’s football, like men’s, can be ferocious. For her act, the Lionesses were down a player for the rest of the contest (which they won on penalty shots), and she was out through the semi-finals.
The World Cup this year began with 32 national teams instead of the 28 in previous cups. Of the eight newcomers, only Morocco made it to the round of 16. Although the closing stages featured a lot of blond hair, there was racial diversity both in the teams and among the teams. All teams were not equal in their preparations, training, accommodations and coaching, however. Nigerian players spoke of their difficulty getting paid. Bringing the teams together shines a light on global inequalities.
France knocked off its former colony, Morocco. European teams playing their former colonies is another story line. And in the semis, England defeated former colony Australia, aka the Matildas, co-host of the tournament with New Zealand. In the end, though, Spain, with speed and finesse, defeated an England side that included James but was slowed by injuries.
The U.S., four-time winner, departed early, as did Germany, a two-time winner, and Norway, which won once, so despite differences in what countries can do for their athletes, the established order can change. The timing of the matches assumed that the U.S. would likely be the winner, so that Fox Sports could pick up a greater U.S. television market. The competition has improved, however, and the U.S. only began to play together in their fourth match, against Sweden, to whom they lost in a penalty shootout.
So U.S. fans didn’t get to see folk heroes like Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Lindsay Horan and Rose Lavelle glide to first place. Former President Donald Trump blamed a general national decline under President Biden, saving particularly scorn for Megan Rapinoe who, after the previous World Cup, let it be known she would not attend a reception at the Trump White House.
Yet the U.S. is absolutely the winner. Title IX, signed by President Richard Nixon in 1972, is a reason world competition has improved dramatically. As sports historian Victoria Jackson noted in a July column for Slate, “slightly more than 20 percent” of the 151 players in this year’s cup “have played, currently play, or have committed to play American college soccer.” Canada has 22, Jamaica 20, the Philippines 17; 22 of the 32 teams have at least one.
The international players come here, enliven the NCAA and get superb training, facilities and coaching — all because Title IX requires that colleges that receive federal money offer women a sports program equal to what they offer the men. Credit the U.S. for raising the performance of its competition.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.