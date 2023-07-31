Lauren R. Stevens: Meet the youth suing for their future's climate

We ask youth to redress the world we made. Rikki Held and 15 other young residents of Montana have responded by taking their state to court.
While Juliana v. United States — another effort to make government protect the futures of younger generations from climate change — has been in the works for many years, the Held case was the first that came to trial last month. Judge Kathy Seeley of the First Judicial District is pondering the testimony and written material and will soon make her determination.
Kelsey Juliana and 20 other plaintiffs aren’t as young as they were when they filed their case against the federal government with the U.S. District Court in Oregon in 2015. As one said recently, “I have been involved in this case for one-third of my life.” It has been delayed by many governmental maneuvers, including the Biden administration’s, although Judge Anne Aiken has sided with the youth. This past June, she allowed them to amend their submission, which should mean their case, too, may soon go to go to trial.
These cases and some others were instigated by Our Children’s Trust, a nonprofit, environmentally oriented law firm based in Eugene, Ore. They find the plaintiffs among young climate activists. The Western Environmental Law Center also supports the Montana case. As a public interest law firm, it does not charge its clients or partners but relies on charitable gifts. McGarvey Law, another party, advocates on behalf of individuals and businesses ”for healthy communities and a clean environment.”
The choice of Montana was not random. In March 2020, the young Montana residents filed their lawsuit against a state that claims in its constitution that “all persons are born free and have certain inalienable rights. They include the right to a clean and healthful environment.” And in another place, “The state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations.”
Montana, the location of spectacular natural resources, has warmed by approximately 2.5 degrees, slightly more than the rest of the country, over the last century. As a result, 30 percent of the glaciers in Glacier National Park have disappeared. Since the 1950s, the snowpack has declined by up to 80 percent, threatening water supplies. Parts of the state have experienced up to 26 percent more fire weather days.
The case is not about the state’s inadequate response to the climate emergency. Rather it is about what the state has done and continues to do to exacerbate climate change and whether this violates its own constitution. Montana permits the mining from its large coal reserves as well as oil and gas drilling on state land. Major petroleum pipelines cross the state. These activities generate the carbon that is heating the world.
The youth want the court to say that they have the right to a stable climate and that Montana is violating that right. Specifically, Montana’s Environmental Policy Act prohibits regulatory bodies from considering the impacts of climate change in their permitting. Plaintiffs seek a declaration that this provision of MEPA violates their constitutional rights and the public trust doctrine — the doctrine that the public owns certain natural resources, which the government must protect and maintain for the public’s use.
Held, a fifth-generation Montanan who grew up on her family’s ranch, says that “this case demonstrates that our governments need to act to protect us and our future.”
We might have more confidence in youth than in governments, which need prodding. For her part, having studied Earth’s processes, she believes that the remedy requires “creativity, communication, knowledge and empathy.”
Go, Rikki.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.