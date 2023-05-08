Lauren R. Stevens: The case for going a bit greener with your home heating system

Heat pumps reduce the emissions that cause climate change. They can also save you money.
The point of this column is that you don’t need to get into heat pumps whole-hog. Although, if you do go for a “whole home heating system” you can be eligible for a generous rebate through Mass Save. But you can explore lesser options. In any case, do not replace your furnace or boiler without considering a heat pump.
Fourteen years ago, when I bought my house, the prevailing wisdom was that the air-source variety was not efficient enough in our climate and the ground-source was, for me, prohibitively expensive. So I installed a boiler fed by propane in my 1,600-square-foot, 130-year-old farmhouse.
The heat pump a Berkshire contractor recently installed for me is rated good down to minus-13 degrees F. Should it get colder, I still have the propane as back up, which supplies my domestic hot water.
I also have a soapstone woodstove that burns its own smoke with a catalytic combustor, thereby being more efficient and less polluting. Most of my heat for 13 years has come from the woodstove, but wood is getting more expensive, I’m getting older and burning wood, even efficiently, presents a problem in the era of climate change.
An air-source heating and cooling system pumps heat from the outdoors into the house in the winter and cool air from outdoors in the summer, like having an ambidextrous air conditioner. Yes, my condenser will find heat out there even in below-zero temperatures and pass it through refrigerant piping to an upstairs and a downstairs “split” — basically a fan unit. And on a steamy summer day, mirabile dictu, it will find air to cool me. A “refrigerant” is a substance with properties that enable it to absorb and release heat easily.
Although the process takes electricity, it is far more efficient than gas, oil, coal, electric resistance (e.g., baseboard, radiant, space heaters) or wood. I have four solar panels that have produced enough electricity for my uses to date but not enough to cover the heat pump. Putting in additional solar panels would be expensive, contributing to my decision to go with a smaller heat pump system.
The age and size of my house were other considerations. I put the upstairs split in the hall. Would it have made sense to mount a split in each of three bedrooms, when all a sleeper needs do is open the door? All the splits prescribed for my house, in order to achieve whole-house heating, seemed like overkill.
Because heat pumps only move heat instead of creating it, they reduce the carbon emissions, compared to other kinds of heat and cooling, even if the electricity they use is produced by carbon-emitting sources. Most electricity these days comes from a mixture of dirty and clean energy, moreover, and many folks have opted for entirely renewable electricity sources. Better and better.
I plan to add to my solar panels when I’ve figured out a cost-effective way to do so. Better, better, best. So my personal project is a bit like that basic Lionel train set, engine plus three cars, I received as a child, preparing the way for the accessories: more solar panels, then an alternative for heating domestic hot water, an induction stove and the pots and pans to go with it.
Those pots and pans should not be the final word. The final word should be: Consider some form of heat pump before you replace your heating system. Or, just consider a heat pump.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.