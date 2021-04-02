WEST CHESTER, OHIO — Opening the flaps of his shirt to reveal the massive scars across his chest he received from an injury during his U.S. military service, Lee Wong asked his fellow citizens: “Is this patriot enough?” The moment was caught on video during a March 23 meeting of the West Chester, Ohio, board of trustees (the equivalent to our region’s select boards and city councils), which he chairs. Wong’s condemnation of anti-Asian hate quickly went viral on social media. His message from that night is reprinted below. To view the video, visit https://vimeo.com/528295543; scroll to minute 25:00.
“I just want to say that I came to this country when I was 18. Just finished high school, came over here. So I’m 69 today. So if you just break down the increments, 20 — 20, 40, 60 [years], I spent more time over here than the old country.
“I’m a U.S. citizen for quite a while now – most of you weren’t even born yet. And you know, I didn’t come to this country to be sitting here, elected official, OK? As I said before, an unfortunate event happened to me when I was a couple years in the country, in Chicago, [I] got beat up. And you’ve heard this before, he went to court and never got punished. So — and that changed the course of my career. I went to U.S. Army, served 20 years active duty, 24/7, and retired. For too long, you know, we have, I have put up with a lot of s--- in silence — excuse me, the language — too afraid to speak out, fearing more abuse and discrimination. Then when I came out of the Army, I said I’m gonna make it a better community wherever I go to, wherever I live. To serve. I do my best to do what is right. And then, you know, in the last few years since, it’s getting worse and worse.
“People — don’t get me wrong — people love me in this community. I love them, too. But there are some ignorant people that will come up to me and say that I don’t look American or patriotic enough. Now that really gets my goat. As things escalate to a certain level, certain restaurants, a lot of Asian restaurants, they experienced that, too. And they are hard-working — American, hard-working people. Law-abiding citizens. Some even served in the U.S. armed forces of America. Not Chinese army – U.S. Army, U.S. military.
“I’m getting a little hot on this issue here. People question my patriotism, that I don’t look American enough. They cannot get over this face.
“I want to show you something. I want to tell you, because I’m not afraid. I don’t have to live in fear, intimidation or insults. I’m 69 years old. And I’m gonna show you what patriotism, the questions about patriotism, looks like. Here is my proof. This was sustained in my service in the U.S. military. Now, is this patriot enough?”
[At this moment, Lee Wong stood up and pulled back his shirt to reveal his scars.]
“I’m not ashamed to walk around anymore. Before, I was fairly inhibited. People looked at me strange. And they’d question me, my loyalty to this country. I don’t look American enough. Now last I read the U.S. Constitution, we the people, we are all the same, we are equal, not this ‘You are more superior. You are not.’
“We are all the same. … Even I have some mindless prejudice sometimes. I caught myself — ‘Oh, I don’t like the way you dress.’ ... You know, prejudice is — is hate. And that hate can be changed. We are human. We need to be kinder, gentler to one another. Because we are all the same. We are one human being on this earth.”