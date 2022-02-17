When traversing the Berkshires, you need a car to get where you have to go. The transportation infrastructure of the county has become completely car-dependent and car-oriented. The once high-functioning and efficient trolley service with a 5-cent fare has been absent for nearly a century. Car-abstaining Berkshire County residents have many disadvantages, particularly in the county’s competition for employment.
According to Clete Kus, transportation program manager for the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, “One of the biggest complaints [from major employers] is that they want to hire more employees, but the employees can’t get to the workplace.”
The BRTA is a state-funded transit service operating in Berkshire County. Its routes connect Pittsfield, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge and Williamstown, and serve a median ridership of 51,487 riders a month. These BRTA buses can be infrequent and inconvenient. It is the go-to method of transportation of those with disabilities, those who cannot afford a car or those who are simply opposed to driving, and it doesn’t get anywhere near enough funding to fulfill its responsibilities.
The BRTA doesn’t provide travel outside the county, and any kind of carless connections to Boston or elsewhere are just as difficult to use, if not more. Journalist Miles Howard of Boston Magazine conducted an experiment on how easy it would be to travel from the northwest corner of Massachusetts (North Adams) to the outermost point (Provincetown), and it didn’t go very well.
“We live in a state that runs a mere 190 miles west to east, and has the 11th largest state economy despite being the sixth smallest by square mileage, but somehow it will take me more than 72 hours on 16 buses, seven trains and one ferry, for a grand total of $84 worth of fares, to complete my task,” Howard wrote.
He added, “Throughout western Massachusetts, places like Pittsfield struggle to raise money to fund buses and have to fight an uninterested Beacon Hill to keep what they have.”
The reason why public transit in the Berkshires is lacking comes down to funding. Raising the money needed to make good public transport a reality is never an easy task, and often needs to go through years of bureaucracy to get anything moving. State Sen. Eric Lesser, of Longmeadow, said in Howard’s article, “Every year, it’s a knock-down, drag-out battle to protect the [Regional Transit Authority’s] funding.”
There’s little we can do in the way of obtaining more funding outside of electing candidates who will put more work into it, but there’s a growing movement in the Berkshires to rethink transportation. The 2021 state transportation bond bill, legislation created in part to fund new ideas in this field, included $1,507,000 for a new transportation management association focused on filling in the gaps in Berkshire County’s transportation system. It also included $975,000 to create a “mobility-on-demand” pilot program, allowing riders to request rides through a smartphone app.
The future of public transportation in the Berkshires seems bright right now, but without proper attention it could fall into the same pit the BRTA is currently lodged in.