Leonard Quart: An unflinching look at seemingly endless suffering in Ukraine

This month, Frontline is showing “20 Days in Mariupol” on PBS. Mstyslav Chernov — a Ukrainian videographer, photographer, photojournalist, filmmaker, war correspondent and novelist — directed the documentary that traces the Russian siege of the port city of Mariupol that began in March 2022 in all its horrifically violent and intimate detail.
Mariupol is the second-largest city in Donetsk Oblast and once had a population of 425,681. Today, it is under Russian control and now has approximately only 100,000 people.
The film unfolds with Chernov and his team attempting under constant bombardment to graphically capture day by day the images and voices of a city under constant bombardment.
We see residential housing up in smoke, windows blown out, electricity and heat gone and exhausted people evacuating pushing carts. On the ground, a woman agonizingly cries out that she’s alone and her house has been destroyed: “Where can I hide?” In fact, there are no shelters in Mariupol — just basements and cellars.
Chernov and his team spend time in a hospital, where civilians are hiding, and the wounded and dead are continually brought in. The camera observes overwhelmed doctors and nurses trying to save a dying child while his mother tearfully asks, “You couldn’t save him?” of the tearful doctor. Another pregnant mother on a stretcher asks to be killed after she learns that her baby has died, and we learn later that she herself has died.
Tears and lamentations are in abundance in Mariupol as the city is turned to rubble by a merciless, unrestrained Russian attack that doesn’t contain an iota of conscience. The Russians commit war crimes (e.g., a maternity hospital is bombed), they kill innocent civilians and pillage the city. They create a world of boundless suffering, as young children die and black body bags piled with the dead are gathered from the streets to be buried in mass graves.
Chernov’s somber voice and stoic, wary narration speaks without illusions (people have seen so many images of dead children, there is no way that it will change anything), but still maintains a profound commitment to getting the story out. But it’s not easy. Chernov and his crew were the last international journalists left in Mariupol on day five of the assault. He said, “I knew Mariupol would be a target. I knew what was going to happen, and I expected it of myself to stay — a sense of duty.” He was doing it to send “a message: whatever you do, someone will be there to record it and tell the world what you’ve done.”
He and his crew are cut off from the outside world as the Russians encircle the city. Some of the Ukrainians who survive in the chaos behave badly — looting their own shops — while others wander through the desolate city confused by whom is doing the shelling and what the war is all about. Some even suggest that it’s Ukraine’s own Air Force bombing the city.
The hospital is ultimately lost, but Chernov and his crew do get out with the help of a police officer, Volodymyr, when humanitarian corridors are finally established. The battle took almost three months and 25,000 civilians as well as thousands of soldiers on both sides were killed. It lasted until May because of the stubborn resistance of soldiers holed up in the immense Azovstal steelworks. Chernov has made a stunning film in the most difficult of conditions.
Russian war crimes continue to proliferate more than a year later. There seem to be no limit to what the Russians will do to win or at least not lose the war with the Ukraine. They have engaged in systematic and widespread torture of prisoners and repeated attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure. For example, they appear to be the ones who on June 6 blew up the huge Nova Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled area of southern Ukraine, which unleashed a flood leading to thousands evacuated, thousands of homes destroyed and the creation of foul pools of sewage and fuel.
The staggering task of cleaning up was made more dangerous by the presence of Russian troops shooting at aid workers. The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam could be most damaging single event of Ukraine war. At the moment, the war seems endless with no conclusion in sight, and Russian war crimes the everyday norm.