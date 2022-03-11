Leonard Quart: A little bit of hope for unions

As a longtime member of an effective, socially committed and admirable faculty union — City University of New York’s Professional Staff Congress — I felt a need to write about what is happening to the union movement during the pandemic.
Doing some research I discover that in 2021 the number of wage and salary workers belonging to unions continued to decline to 14 million, and the percent of workers, who were members of unions was 10.3 percent. That’s in striking contrast to 1983, when the union membership rate was 20.1 percent and there were 17.7 million union workers. In 2022, public-sector workers continue to have the highest rate of union membership, more than five times higher than the rate of private-sector workers. Black workers remained more likely to be union members than white, Asian, or Hispanic workers. Among states, Hawaii and New York continued to have the highest union membership rates, while South Carolina and North Carolina continued to have the lowest.
President Joe Biden has said when entering office that he “intends to be the most pro-union president leading the most pro-union administration in American history.” These aren’t words that we ever heard from Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, despite Obama saying, “politics didn’t lead me to working folks; working folks led me to politics.” While he supported organized labor, it lacked primacy for him.
But a recent report, compiled by the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, repeated Biden’s full-throated support of unions. “At its core,” the report says, “it is our administration’s belief that unions benefit all of us.”
It adds: “Researchers have found that today’s union households earn up to 20 percent more than non-union households, with an even greater union advantage for workers with less formal education and workers of color.”
In support of unions, the task force proposed ensuring that money going to federal contractors — whether manufacturers, food-processing companies or other contractors — is not spent on anti-union campaigns.
Also, the task force recommends removing, through executive orders, many barriers that block union organizers from being able to talk with employees on federal property about the benefits of unionizing. There are other policies and programs recommended by the task force that will help the more than 2.1 million employees that work for the federal government, which is the nation’s largest employer.
Biden said the Task Force’s charge was to identify executive branch policies, practices and programs that could be used “to promote my administration’s policy of support for worker power, worker organizing, and collective bargaining.” The report believes that increasing worker organizing and empowerment is critical to expanding the middle class, building an economy that puts workers first, and strengthening our democracy. If some of the report can be made operative, and federal employees’ working conditions are improved, a rare union victory will have been achieved.
Labor’s obstacles
Still, labor’s attempts at organizing unions continue to run into difficulty from powerful opponents. Starbucks has fired seven workers involved in organizing a union in Tennessee, eliciting accusations that the coffee giant is retaliating against the labor movement. Starbucks Workers United, the union helping several stores organize, accused the coffee chain of “union-busting.” (Its former CEO, the self-defined centrist Howard Schulz, always opposed unions by saying that his workers need no union, because they have always been able to get what they need as “partners at Starbucks.”)
Starbucks is a tough enemy, but unions are still making some headway there, with Buffalo becoming the first unionized Starbucks-owned store since the 1980s. Since then, more than 50 locations of the chain have filed to hold votes on unionizing, which would enable workers to negotiate with the company as a group over pay and conditions. I’m not suggesting that organizing a union that is recognized at Starbucks will be easy, but there are clearly workers willing to struggle, and so it is within the realm of possibility.
At the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., workers have begun the rerun of a historic union election after the U.S. labor regulator ruled that Amazon’s conduct had interfered with a previous election in 2021 and ordered a new vote. If successful, the warehouse would be the first Amazon facility to unionize in the U.S. Employees said that Amazon — which now employs more than 1 million people in the U.S. — is fighting hard to make sure this vote also fails. Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos (whose estimated net worth was $193 billion in February and needs more money for trips to the moon) has always been opposed to unions like most of the industry titans in the world of big tech. Since 1994, he’s fended away every effort by Amazon warehouse workers to unionize.
This time it might be different, with more than 6,100 workers now eligible to vote in the Alabama union election, which will determine if workers will be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
But Amazon is once again aggressively opposing the unionization effort at the warehouse, with regular anti-union meetings where outside consultants and managers are encouraging workers to vote against the union. Ballots were sent to workers on Feb. 4, with results to be tallied beginning on March 28.
One worker at Bessemer said, “We just want Amazon to be held accountable for all the things that make the job, the workplace, unbearable. What we do and what we put out, Amazon can pay a lot better and not have such a high rate of turnover of employees.”
The union will win if that sentiment is shared by a majority of other workers. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island will also vote on whether to form a union next month. It would be just a couple of victories, but given the declining state of unions, they would be truly meaningful.