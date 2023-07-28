Leonard Quart: One more defeat for racial progress

When the right-wing Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, it declared race could no longer be a factor in college admissions. Chief Justice Roberts, a longtime opponent of affirmative action, insisted that the case was determined by the notion that the 14th Amendment’s equal protection guarantee forbids the use of race as a factor in deciding educational opportunities.
It was a decision that half of Americans support and only a third disapprove. Republicans are widely opposed to the use of race in admissions, and they are even joined in that view by more than half of Democrats. Black Americans are relatively more likely than White Americans to say colleges should be allowed to consider race, but still they just split. (Their responses are somewhat shaped by the way the questions are couched, but there is no avoiding the fact that the polls show majority support for affirmative action doesn’t exist.)
Like most recent Supreme Court decisions it was based on a 6-to-3 vote with the three liberal justices in the minority. In dissent, the most recently seated Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote passionately and pointedly that the majority’s contention “blanks both history and reality in ways too numerous to count. But the response is simple: Our country has never been colorblind. Given the lengthy history of state-sponsored race-based preferences in America, to say that anyone is now victimized if a college considers whether that legacy of discrimination has unequally advantaged its applicants fails to acknowledge the well-documented ‘intergenerational transmission of inequality’ that still plagues our citizenry.”
She added that the decision “was a tragedy for us all.”
Affirmative action was introduced by an executive order of President John F. Kennedy in March 1961, promoting a policy of proactively preventing hiring discrimination. In years that followed, one saw many repeats and modifications of the practice. The general aim was to lessen the effect of years of discrimination and create greater diversity and opportunity in a society that still carries the enduring legacy of racism. Its success might have been limited and imperfect (affirmative action never addressed economic disparities), but it did offer the chance for minority students to attend elite schools they normally would not have entered. Their admission also was taken in tandem with other factors like tests scores, grades and extracurricular activities.
Statistics shows that the rise of affirmative action policies in higher education has bolstered diversity on college campuses. In 1965, Black students were roughly 5 percent of all undergraduates. But between 1965 and 2001, the percentage of Black undergraduates doubled. Still, at the University of North Carolina, for example, in a state where 21 percent of people are Black, just 8 percent of the school’s undergraduates are Black.
Obviously, there is a long way to go, and we know that the termination of affirmative action means a much more difficult road in finding ways to achieve diversity. After California voters in 1996 approved Proposition 209 — an affirmative action ban at the state’s public universities — diversity fell at University of California’s most competitive campuses. That year, enrollment among Black and Latino students at UCLA and UC Berkeley fell by 40 percent with most of the students going to less selective state universities.
California over the years has tried other methods to ensure more minority students attend its flagship universities by targeting students on the basis of income — a way of bringing more low-income and working-class students into universities that is imperative to realize some semblance of equity, given that elite universities have no problem allowing privileged white legacy and donor students’ entry. What they have essentially done is provide affirmative action for the rich. For example, 14 percent of Harvard students, most of whom are white, are there at least in part because of legacy. The problem is that targeting low-income students has a very small effect on the racial composition of universities. Other race-neutral methods have been tried as replacements, but none are as successful in increasing minority enrollment as explicit race-based targeting. The same is true in Michigan, which had to stop considering race in admissions in 2006. Since then, it has struggled to do without race consciousness, but has seen the number of Black and Native American students drop precipitously.
One critique of affirmative action that has been promoted by its opponents, such as the advocacy group Students for Fair Admissions, is that considering race as a factor in the admissions process amounts to racial discrimination, particularly against Asian Americans. It was the SFA that brought the affirmative action case to the Supreme Court, arguing that Harvard’s admission policies sets a higher standard for all Asian American students. The problem is that even though there might have been some bias involved when dealing with the subjective aspects of Asian American students’ applications, they consist of 18.3 percent of the student body, while they are only 6.1 percent of the population. If there is discrimination against Asians, it has meant more white students entering rather than a large number of Black students.
Affirmative action might have limited impact, but if affirmative action only provides incremental advances, they are clearly a great deal better than the alternative: one more painful defeat for racial progress in our profoundly polarized and unequal society.