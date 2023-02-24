Leonard Quart: An embattled, polarized Israel

If at this difficult political moment I want to think positively about Israel, I reflect on the work of a few of its major authors.
Two died in recent years: A.B. Yehoshua (“A Late Divorce”) and Amos Oz (“A Tale of Love and Darkness”). A third, David Grossman (“To the End of the Land”), is still writing and remains an outspoken peace activist. All of the writers were critical of Israeli policies towards the Palestinians, advocating a single-state solution and opposing expansion of West Bank settlements. At the same time, they were writers deeply committed to Israel’s existence, whose work avoided being polemical and could never be reduced to a set of political positions.
What’s true about Israel’s major novelists also holds for its less renowned but gifted filmmakers like Ari Folman (“Waltz with Bashir”), Samuel Maoz (“Lebanon”), Joseph Cedar (“Footnote”), and Nadav Lapid (“The Kindergarten Teacher”). All of them, to varying degrees, are critical of the political status quo and made imaginative and original films that evoked the complexity of Israeli political and social life.
Still, a country’s major artists rarely define its political character and direction. Think of how little impact first-rate film directors — from Mann and Brecht in Nazi Germany to Panahi, Farhadi and Kiarostami in contemporary Iran — have had on the course of their histories.
Israeli politics today are roiling, with the tenuous coalition of right, center and left of the moderate Yair Lapid recently being defeated by the right-wing national coalition of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The shrewd, power-driven Netanyahu’s coalition won a parliamentary majority amid losses for left-wing and Arab parties, as well as gains by the far right. Netanyahu has been able to shape a coalition that includes ultra-nationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies to form one of the most hardline governments in Israel’s history.
One of the allied parties is the Otzma Yehudit party (Jewish Power) — led by Itamar Ben-Gvir who has a record of supporting violence against Palestinians — has railed against immigration and has been appointed national security minister in charge of the national police force. Another, the Religious Zionists, is led by Bezalel Smotrich, a West Bank settler leader who believes Israel should annex the occupied territory, and is set to receive widespread authority over West Bank settlement construction, in addition to serving as finance minister. The third party is the one-man Noam party (Avi Maoz), which is religious nationalist, anti-Arab and especially anti-LGBTQ, which Maoz sees as “a threat to families.” Maoz was rewarded by being made a deputy minister to run an ominous-sounding “Jewish identity” authority.
It’s a government that emanates a powerful whiff of fascism and racism.
Netanyahu’s coalition government has pledged to give primacy to settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, extend massive subsidies to his ultra-Orthodox allies and push for sweeping reform of the judicial system that critics say could endanger the country’s democratic institutions.
It’s the latter issue that has engendered the most intense controversy in recent weeks. The government has been pushing for changes that would limit the Supreme Court’s powers to rule against the Legislature and the executive, while giving lawmakers decisive powers in appointing judges. The panel for selecting judges requires politicians and judges who sit on it to agree on appointments. The present proposals — there’s more than one — would change that, giving government far more sway. Netanyahu and his allies see the proposals as reining in a liberal judiciary that they view as wielding too much power. The opposition in turn holds that a judicial overhaul is tantamount to a coup and will destroy Israeli democracy. In addition, they hold that Netanyahu, who has faced corruption charges, has an obvious conflict of interest on this issue.
The proposal has prompted the largest public demonstrations in Jerusalem. Among the nearly 80,000 people protesting were Arabs, LGBTQ activists, army reservists and some religious settlers. Their views differed on many issues, but they were united on preserving the judiciary and some semblance of democracy.
There will be more nationwide strikes and mass protests scheduled, but at the moment Netanyahu has opposed compromise. I want to add that the thrust of the protests are politically moderate; they are not calling for a two-state solution or a commitment to minority rights.
Given the country’s demographics, it’s hard to imagine that Israel will ever resurrect even a moderate left Labor government. The next generation of Israelis will include many more religiously observant and ultra-Orthodox voters. For example, the new minister of Jerusalem affairs has 12 children. And ultra-Orthodox voters and politicians are increasingly allied with parties from another religious demographic whose influence is growing: Orthodox nationalists. They’re the core of the settler movement and constitute about 15 percent of Israel’s population, while the ultra-Orthodox are 13.5 percent of the population and growing. And the Ultra-Orthodox no longer eschew politics waiting for the messiah to arrive but are committed in concert with the religious settlers to creating a more repressive and ultra-nationalist state.
One can only hope that Israel’s Arab population joins with the centrist parties to reverse the right’s victory whenever the next election takes place. It’s appalling to see Israel inch toward an authoritarian state like Viktor Orban’s in Hungary.
For the present, Israel confronts a world without respite from polarization and conflict.