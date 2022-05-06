Leonard Quart: Analyzing the first months of Eric Adams’ reign as New York City mayor

Eric Adams has just been mayor for more than 100 days. It’s obviously too early to evaluate his time in office, but that has never stopped me from making judgments — some probably wrongheaded.
Adams so far hasn’t achieved a great deal, but he never promised in his campaign to transform the city, nor did he offer a set of policy proposals. He won by promising he would make our daily lives more secure and safer — something he probably will have difficulty achieving. But it is an issue he has addressed repeatedly, and the voters still respect him for his police experience and the toughness he tries to exude.
The jaunty, extroverted and shrewd Adams does get around a great deal, from crime scenes and fires to late nights at clubs and parties. He is an unembarrassed cheerleader for the city and its hopeful revival from COVID’s economic paralysis, and he probably will succeed in bringing some tourists back. And he still has the support of his working-class base and the local tabloids. For he is good at intuiting the emotional demands of the office, understanding that the media and some of the public want an urban comforter to both watch over “the people” and convey the feeling that he is part of them. It was something the aloof, tone-deaf Bill de Blasio could never do. Adams is also quick-witted and spontaneous — qualities that work for him at press conferences.
In a Saturday Night Live skit, Adams is depicted as a “frisky uncle” promoting New York “swagger” and constantly mentioning his having been a police officer. Not an overly funny sketch, but it catches something of his bouncy, aggressive and performative persona.
Adams, who doesn’t define himself exclusively in terms of his Black identity, can sometimes use race cynically as a defense. When disturbed by press coverage of his failure to get state lawmakers to move on his anti-crime agenda, he blasted NYC’s press for their lack of racial diversity, even though race didn’t factor into the lawmakers’ opposition. In fact, Adams was recently attacked by the co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, Hawk Newsome, over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against Black-on-Black crime. Newsome stated that Adams is a “white man in blackface,” and that he‘s deflecting blame because “this city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”
Yes, Adams is looking for scapegoats, but the genuineness of his black identity seems beyond questioning. Being a policeman and a working-class New Yorker may have also shaped him, but growing up Black seemed to have played a dominant role in his becoming who he is. When talking about his childhood, Adams emphasizes his mother, who only had a third-grade education, worked double shifts as a housecleaner. He also always talks about being arrested for criminal trespassing at 15 and being beaten by NYPD officers until a Black cop intervened. Adams suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the incident, but has said that the violent encounter motivated him to enter law enforcement.
So far in his months in office, Adams has been embroiled in a mix of minor scandals. He wanted to pay his own brother more than $200,000 to oversee his police security, but failed to win approval from the Conflicts of Interest Board. He hired a deputy mayor for public safety, former NYPD Chief Phillip Banks, who was an unindicted co-conspirator in a corruption scandal. Adams seems very loose on questions of ethics, and I’m certain that other scandals will erupt during his tenure. Clearly, he’s more in the style of the corrupt William O’Dwyer than modeling himself after the sober Michael Bloomberg, who was above corruption or too rich to be corrupt.
Adams has begun to propose and enact some policies on homelessness — a problem that has only grown during the pandemic. There are 45,000 people living in shelters, and 4,500 on the streets, though those numbers seem to be an undercount. In late March, Adams’s administration began carrying out highly publicized sweeps of homeless encampments. On the face of it, a relatively popular policy, if it weren’t so wrought with difficulties. And Adams has faced criticism and some protests.
Adams has said that he’s committed to getting people off the streets and into shelters, and one prominent homeless advocate who has been critical of past mayors for their treatment of the homeless (he feels congregate shelters are an abomination) agrees with this mayor: “The streets are not a home, the subways are not a home.” To make this policy work, Adams has included more than $170 million dollars in the new budget for homeless services, including a chunk to provide temporary housing for those rousted from street encampments. So far, few homeless swept off the streets and encampments have picked up on the offer of safe havens. However, Adams speaks optimistically: “This is the first inning of our nine-inning game, and when this game is over, we’re going to have a city that is far better than the dysfunctional city we’ve witnessed for far too long.”
But he may have difficulty creating the shelters and “safe havens” — drop-in centers that don’t provide housing, but offer showers, meals, caseworkers and health care.
For example, a proposed 49-bed facility in Chinatown has been re-sited after Chinatown residents protested that they already had six shelters in the neighborhood. When it comes to homelessness, easy solutions are hard to come by.
Adams will not be able to rule this city on his charismatic persona alone. So there will be other problems he will have to deal with, and a need for imaginative and politically viable policies as well.