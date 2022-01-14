New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hold hands with first lady Chirlane McCray at City Hall following a walkout ceremony to commemorate his final days in office, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in New York. After winning a landslide victory in 2013, de Blasio became the first Democrat in two decades to serve as mayor of New York, delivering on a promise to offer universal pre-K and curbing the police stop-and-frisk tactic. "I want people to remember that we needed to fight inequality and we did. And it can be done," de Blasio said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press. (Michael Appleton/NYC Mayoral Photography Office via AP)