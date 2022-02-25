The quick-witted, male chauvinist, bad boy Bill Maher has been a fixture of American cable and of the late-night mixes of political and comic talk since the early 1990s. The majority of Bill Maher’s television audience watching him do his shtick has always consisted of liberals.
Still, he has tried to be an equal-opportunity offender, moving absurdly to the right on foreign policy, e.g., during a 2001 segment asserting the Vietnam War as “necessary,” and crediting it for ultimately ending the Cold War. (“The Vietnam War didn’t have to happen in Vietnam, but it had to happen somewhere.”) Maher justifies our entry into the war because it was necessary for us to exhibit our power in the world.
From 2003 on, he has had a show on HBO, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” now in its 20th season. Though Maher has never been a predictable liberal — attacking both Democrats and Republicans alike — in recent years he has seemingly intensified his criticism and baiting of liberals. “Let’s get this straight,” Maher said. “It’s not me who’s changed, it’s the left. A large contingent has gone mental, and I’m willing to call them out.”
As a result, in program after program, instead of reserving his comic ire for Trump and the American right, he has resurrected his libertarianism to inveigh against Democrats. He has attacked the party for “making rules to make rules … making sure everything bad never happens again.” However, the rules aren’t just gestures, but a necessity so fewer people will get ill and be hospitalized. In a recent interview, he perversely took aim at Anthony Fauci and other medical experts over their ever-changing COVID guidance during the pandemic. “Don’t sit there in your white coat and tell me just do what we say.” He also attacked people wearing masks outside as “f---ing morons.”
In addition, he posed questions about the success of vaccines, though, at the same time he saw them as preventing people from dying and took the vaccine himself. However, he complained, ”the vaccines don’t prevent people from transmitting it, and they don’t prevent you from getting it.” (Of course, nobody ever claimed they work 100 percent of the time.) Still, it’s not as if he has embraced the right. He still maintains that they are the more dangerous faction in this country, especially since they don’t believe in elections or democracy. The peaceful transfer of power is the “feather in our cap as America,” Maher said, “and now these people on the right have broken that and God knows what’s going to happen in the future.”
But in recent programs, abetted by guests, he has directed his most scathing attacks on the progressive left. Maher knocks the Democrats as “the party lacking common sense.” He has reserved most of his comic venom for the “woke mob” and “cancel culture,” viewing it as “real, insane and growing exponentially, coming to a neighborhood near you.” For a comic who attempts to be outrageous (often trying too hard), the ludicrousness of aspects of cancel culture is a perfect foil. Maher can be vulgar, contemptuous and even smug, but there are moments when his targeting of cancel culture draws blood.
He has continually railed against entertainers and media people being canceled not only for their current supposed infractions but “anything you’ve ever done.” He chastised Lin-Manuel Miranda on an installment of the show awhile back by saying that the “In the Heights” creator needs to stop apologizing to the “woke mob.” Maher was responding that time to the “colorism” controversy around “In the Heights” that had seen outrage develop over the movie’s decision to prioritize light-skinned Latinos over dark-skinned Afro-Latinos. That occurred despite two of the leads being African American. Lin-Manuel Miranda reflexively offered an apology, saying “I’m truly sorry” and “I promise to do better in my future projects.”
Apologies are in abundance these days, like Whoopie Goldberg’s apology for simplemindedly claiming that the Holocaust wasn’t about race and that it involved “two white groups of people.” Goldberg was suspended for two weeks — a punishment that clearly was an unjustified overreaction. Maher’s response to the suspension seemed sensible, stating that it was “insulting to make her sit in a corner for two weeks.” And though he “disagreed with what she said, she should not have been canceled.”
There are times where suspensions or even firings are merited, because of terribly egregious behavior or racist and sexist remarks that are vile and degrading. However, on many other occasions, a discussion of difference seems sufficient, and punishment repressive and unduly censorious.
Maher tends to rant, often very smartly, but nuance is not his stock in trade. His rants against “cancel culture” are embraced by Fox News and Breitbart, who love it when he says liberals “have their head up their ass.” And though some of his put-downs are deserved, he seems to bask in the applause of the ultra-right, though making sure to criticize them, so he doesn’t suggest he is allying with Trump.
Maher’s politics are to my right, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have brilliant moments as a comedian. Still, when he begins to rant repetitively about the left, he begins to feel like a crank, not a comic.