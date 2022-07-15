Leonard Quart: Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

Boris Johnson served two terms as mayor of London from 2008 to 2016 — a position that carries much less power than being mayor of New York. During his time in that office, there were some scandals — including holidaying with his family during the London Riots, and a now infamous interview with the BBC where he referred to his $300,000 Daily Telegraph salary as “chicken feed.”
But his charisma, charm and celebrity helped him transcend his scandals, and sustain his popularity. As mayor, Johnson didn’t accomplish a great deal, with two of his major initiatives the 2012 London Olympics and his “Boris Bikes” (bikes for hire) scheme being initiatives of his predecessor, the left-Laborite Ken Livingston, who ran against him twice and lost. In an interview with The New Statesman, Livingston said that, while he had once feared Johnson as “the most hardline right-wing ideologue since Thatcher,” over the course of Johnson’s mayoralty he had instead concluded Johnson was “a fairly lazy tosser (a British insult) who just wants to be there,” while doing very little work.
Though Johnson gained some popularity in 2013 by extending the operation of the London Underground to run through the night at weekends, many of his proposals were half-baked.
A cable car that was useful during the Olympics had no passengers afterward. The Garden Bridge — proposed first as a floating memorial to Princess Diana — gained momentum when Johnson was among those who backed a new tree-covered crossing to span the River Thames between Temple and the South Bank. Five years later, the bridge project was killed off by his successor Sadiq Khan — not before millions spent.
In 2016, Johnson decided not to run for reelection as mayor, and rejoined Parliament as an MP and foreign secretary under Theresa May, where he played a central role in the “Leave” campaign that favored the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. His commitment to Brexit was as cynical as the rest of his shifting, opportunistic politics, but he was responsible for it, both as the driving force behind the campaign and as Prime Minister, the office he assumed in 2019 with a giant Tory majority (80 seats). However, once in office he has not been able to weather the cascade of scandals that he has brought on himself. His term as PM was ended by scandals that included breaches of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown rules, a luxury renovation of his official residence and the appointment of a minister who had been accused of sexual misconduct.
The many scandals have caused him to lose the support of his ministers and most Conservative legislators. Even so, he petulantly insisted he would stay on in office until his successor was chosen. In addition, Johnson did not accept responsibility for his fall from power or show any contrition, but said his forced departure was “eccentric” and the result of “herd instinct” in Parliament.
Meanwhile in America
Comparisons between Johnson and Donald Trump are often facilely made. Still, Johnson and Trump are known for continually lying, ignoring ethical rules and laws, and substituting bombast and quick wit for concrete achievements. And like Trump, Johnson had no political commitments or beliefs, except for gaining and maintaining power, and could be ruthless in maintaining it.
Clearly, except for the quick wit, there were similarities. But the differences between them were much greater. Johnson’s transgressions cannot compare with the autocratic, racist and demagogic Trump, who has allied himself with violent neo-fascists. Though Johnson himself at times could indulge in racist remarks and be demagogic and autocratic, it never was on Trump’s level. And Johnson was removed from power when he lost the confidence of his party (though they dithered awhile and only acted when the scandals piled up and the party began to lose seats), while Trump lost an election and then turned to illegal means to attempt regaining power, including the violent attack on the Capitol.
I may find a very conservative Tory Party ideologically alien, but the culture wars have not gained political primacy in their agenda, and the party has not threatened the nature of democracy. Consequently, they have behaved differently from the Republican leadership — Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell — who declined to make Trump accountable for any of his destructive and dangerous actions. The Republicans have submitted to Trump’s demand that their party protect him from the law, and generally, with some notable exceptions, they have submitted to his leadership and have obfuscated and rationalized what he did.
Trump also has cultivated legions of loyalists who owe their primary allegiance to him, which helped frighten the Republican leadership from taking any action against him, while Johnson never created a mass following. So, the only president in U.S. history to attempt a violent seizure of power remains the front-runner for his party’s nomination in 2024.
Johnson, however, will have no opportunity to come back to power; the British will return to parliamentary government and their democracy is not under any threat. But there is no successor to Johnson who could be as flamboyant and enraging as he was. The men and women lined up grasping for power and meanly putting each other down, in the main, are mediocrities, some of whom are promising to cut corporate taxes — the absolutely wrong answer to the country’s cost-of-living crisis.
But none will be as cavalier about governing as he was. Great Britain is well rid of Johnson, but in the U.S. we still must confront Trump and his frightening, undemocratic legacy daily.